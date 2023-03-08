Super Formula set to hold in-season test at Fuji
Super Formula is set to hold an in-season test at Fuji Speedway in June, following its decision to cut back to a single pre-season test for 2023.
The Japanese single-seater championship has held two pre-season tests in March in recent years, giving drivers four days of running ahead of the season.
But this year, Super Formula promoter JRP scrapped the second of those tests at Fuji, leaving just two days of official running at Suzuka for teams and drivers to acquaint themselves with the new SF23 car, on top of some extra 'shakedown' sessions held at the Fan Thanks Day event.
The decision given for the move was a desire to make the Japanese motorsport calendar in March less congested: SUPER GT has two pre-season tests planned this month, the first of which takes place at Okayama this weekend, while Super Taikyu will also hold its first race at Suzuka on March 18-19.
However, the possibility of Super Formula holding an in-season test was left open, and these plans are now known to be moving forward.
Motorsport.com has learned that the two-day test is slated for June 23-24, the week after the fifth round of the series at Sugo.
It will give teams and drivers valuable track time at Fuji ahead of the sixth round of the championship at the Shizuoka Prefecture venue on July 14-16.
Testing in Super Formula is prohibited outside of official sessions, although some teams have been known to run Formula 3 machinery in the past to allow drivers to familiarise themselves with tracks they have never visited before.
The new season is set to kick off with a double-header at Fuji on April 7-9.
Red Bull’s Lawson feels “in the mix” after Super Formula testing
Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"
Latest news
Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now
Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now Morbidelli: Riders “need to be a chameleon” to win MotoGP title now
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK
Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.