Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji March Testing / Testing report

Hirakawa fastest again in second Fuji session

shares
comments
Hirakawa fastest again in second Fuji session
By:
Mar 24, 2020, 6:33 AM

Ryo Hirakawa swept the opening day of Fuji Super Formula pre-season testing after narrowly topping Tuesday's afternoon session ahead of Nirei Fukuzumi.

Impul driver Hirakawa again ended up fastest amid a late flurry of improvements as the majority of the field equipped new tyres in the final 10 minutes of the two-hour session.

Prior to that, Hirakawa had set the pace on a 1m21.103s, having become the first driver to improve on his benchmark from the morning.

Nakajima Racing rookie Toshiki Oyu and Dandelion's Nirei Fukuzumi both briefly hit the top of the times with the first sub 1m21s laps of the day, but Hirakawa was able to beat them both with his final time of 1m20.677s - just 0.017s clear of Fukuzumi.

The second Dandelion car of Naoki Yamamoto was fourth-fastest, just 0.007s slower than Oyu, while Tomoki Nojiri made it four Honda-powered drivers in the top five.

Nojiri's Mugen teammate Juri Vips enjoyed a stronger afternoon session, the Red Bull junior ending up seventh-fastest behind Kazuki Nakajima (TOM'S).

Completing the top 10 were Tadasuke Makino (Nakajima), Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) and Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing).

Kamui Kobayashi was able to return to action in the afternoon having sat out the morning session following his crash, and ended up 12th-fastest in the best of the KCMG cars.

Defending champion Nick Cassidy was among those not to equip new tyres for the final part of the session and concluded the day 17th-fastest, 1.540s off the pace.

New B-Max/Motopark signing Sergio Sette Camara completed only 11 laps in the afternoon after spending the first hour in the garage, ending up 19th, ahead of fellow Super Formula newcomer Tatiana Calderon in the solo Drago Corse car.

The Fuji test will conclude with two more sessions on Wednesday, which have been extended by 10 minutes each to make up for the disrupted start to Tuesday's action.

Session results:

Pos. No. Driver Team/Engine Time Gap
1 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1m20.677s  
2 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi Dandelion/Honda 1m20.694s 0.017s
3 5 Japan Toshiki Oyu Nakajima/Honda 1m20.713s 0.036s
4 16 Japan Naoki Yamamoto Dandelion/Honda 1m20.720s 0.043s
5 3 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1m20.942s 0.265s
6 6 Japan Kazuki Nakajima TOM'S/Toyota 1m21.114s 0.437s
7 4 Estonia Juri Vips Mugen/Honda 1m21.125s 0.448s
8 36 Japan Tadasuke Makino Nakajima/Honda 1m21.243s 0.566s
9 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul/Toyota 1m21.274s 0.597s
10 38 France Sacha Fenestraz Kondo/Toyota 1m21.621s 0.944s
11 65 Japan Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1m21.632s 0.955s
12 39 Japan Kamui Kobayashi KCMG/Toyota 1m21.709s 1.032s
13 18 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura Inging/Toyota 1m21.768s 1.091s
14 1 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 1m21.813s 1.136s
15 51 France Charles Milesi B-Max/Honda 1m21.936s 1.259s
16 50 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo/Toyota 1m21.981s 1.304s
17 15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy TOM'S/Toyota 1m22.217s 1.540s
18 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima Inging/Toyota 1m22.369s 1.692s
19 12 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara B-Max/Honda 1m22.393s 1.716s
20 7 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Drago Corse/Honda 1m23.586s 2.909s

Related video

Next article
Hirakawa tops first Fuji session, Kobayashi crashes

Previous article

Hirakawa tops first Fuji session, Kobayashi crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji March Testing
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

16 May - 17 May

Trending

1
IndyCar

Robert Wickens: “I’m impatient… but it’s hard to complain”

2
Hillclimb

Pikes Peak Wrap-up and Official Results

3
Gaming

Endurance racing is hard, even on iRacing

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Hirakawa fastest again in second Fuji session
SF

Hirakawa fastest again in second Fuji session

Hirakawa tops first Fuji session, Kobayashi crashes
SF

Hirakawa tops first Fuji session, Kobayashi crashes

Sette Camara makes surprise Super Formula switch
SF

Sette Camara makes surprise Super Formula switch

Ticktum reflects on Red Bull junior programme exit
SF

Ticktum reflects on Red Bull junior programme exit

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus
SF

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.