Yokohama introduces new tyre to address puncture concerns Next / Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends
Super Formula / Suzuka March Testing Top List

Gallery: Every 2022 Super Formula car livery

All 12 Super Formula teams have showcased their new 2022 liveries during the first pre-season test of the year at Suzuka this week.

Yuji Kunimoto, KCMG
Yuji Kunimoto, KCMG
1/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ukyo Sasahara, TEAM MUGEN
Ukyo Sasahara, TEAM MUGEN
2/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ritomo Miyata, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
Ritomo Miyata, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
3/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ren Sato, TEAM GOH
Ren Sato, TEAM GOH
4/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
5/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Atsushi Miyake, TEAM GOH
Atsushi Miyake, TEAM GOH
6/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE
Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE
7/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nirei Fukuzumi, ThreeBond Drago CORSE
Nirei Fukuzumi, ThreeBond Drago CORSE
8/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
9/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
10/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hiroki Otsu, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Hiroki Otsu, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
11/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL
Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL
12/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
13/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
14/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
15/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
16/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL
Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL
17/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
18/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
19/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sena Sakaguchi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
Sena Sakaguchi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
20/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
21/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
22/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team
Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team
23/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
Sho Tsuboi, P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
24/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
25/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
26/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL
Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL
27/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ren Sato, TEAM GOH
Ren Sato, TEAM GOH
28/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
29/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hiroki Otsu, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Hiroki Otsu, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
30/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Several teams have opted for total revamps of the previous colour schemes, while others have made subtle changes to their existing designs.

Perhaps the most radical change is the Hong Kong-based KCMG team, which has ditched its familiar blue-and-white livery for a two-tone green-and-yellow design.

Mugen has gone for split liveries, with Ukyo Sasahara's car sporting a striking blue-and-black colour scheme and reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri returning to a more traditional team livery after running a special all-red paint scheme in 2021 as tribute to Japan's healthcare workers.

Kondo has swapped white-and-red for blue this year after securing increased backing from its SUPER GT sponsor Realize Corporation, while Rookie Racing is also sporting a new look thanks to new sponsorship from long-time Dandelion Racing partner docomo.

Other teams like Nakajima Racing, Inging and TOM'S have simply opted to tweak their existing liveries.

Red Bull's familiar colours are also in evidence again this year, with the energy drink giant now backing Ren Sato at the newly-independent Team Goh outfit.

