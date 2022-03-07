Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Gallery: Suzuka Fan Thanks Day makes spectacular return Next / Tsuboi leads Nojiri on first day of Super Formula testing
Super Formula News

Goh aiming to refer Honda youngsters to Red Bull F1 academy

Team Goh says it is aiming to develop Honda junior drivers in Super Formula with the aim of allowing them to race overseas as part of the Red Bull Junior Team.

Goh aiming to refer Honda youngsters to Red Bull F1 academy
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Listen to this article

After running a joint entry with Team Mugen last year, Goh has set up shop on its own with a two-car entry in Super Formula this year with support from Honda and Red Bull for rookie duo Ren Sato and Atsushi Miyake.

As part of the agreement, Super Formula Lights graduate Sato was named as a Red Bull junior driver, which will make him the first full member of the scheme to race in Super Formula since Juri Vips at the end of 2019.

Read Also:

Ex-Honda F1 boss Masashi Yamamoto will support Sato in his new role as Goh team director, and hopes that the 20-year-old Japanese will be the first in a line of Honda juniors to use Super Formula as a springboard to opportunities in series such as Formula 2 with Red Bull's blessing.

"As part of the joint programme with Honda and Red Bull, Honda is doing the domestic SRS [Honda Racing School] scheme, and the scholarship students from there are of course selected as Red Bull juniors," Yamamoto told Motorsport.com's Japanese edition.

"But I would also like to recommend drivers like Sato who are achieving top results in Super Formula [to race abroad as a Red Bull junior].

"Nurturing drivers who can go on to race internationally is one of the aims of [team owner Kazumichi] Goh and team boss [Kazuhiro] Ikeda. I feel the same way and I want to help them do that."

 

Yamamoto will combine his Team Goh commitments with a new role with Red Bull Powertrains, as he aims to provide a bridge between the energy drink giant's F1 operation and Honda following the marque's official withdrawal from grand prix racing.

Read Also:

He admitted that supporting Sato was something he offered to do rather than being part of any formal agreement with Red Bull, but clarified he had been given the go-ahead by RBJT boss Helmut Marko.

Yamamoto recalled: "I told Dr Marko, ‘I’ve been asked to help with Team Goh’, but because it wasn’t in my contract with Red Bull Powertrains, I was told, ‘There’s a lot to do in F1, and it’s not in the contract, so you don’t have to do it’.

"But I am able to look after [Ren] Sato, so I said it doesn’t matter if I don’t get any money from Red Bull, and he agreed.

"From the time it was decided to put Sato in a Red Bull-liveried car, Honda and Red Bull Japan have been discussing the idea of having a driver in the Red Bull Junior Team.

"Drivers like [Ukyo] Sasahara and [Toshiki] Oyu are Red Bull athletes [backed by Red Bull Japan], but I wanted to differentiate Sato from them, and to be a Red Bull Junior driver, you need Dr Marko’s approval."

 

Yamamoto added that he hopes Marko, who has been absent from the Super Formula paddock since the start of the global health crisis two years ago, can be persuaded to attend a race this year.

"I’m thinking of bringing him [Marko] along in August," he said. "He used to attend before COVID."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Gallery: Suzuka Fan Thanks Day makes spectacular return
Previous article

Gallery: Suzuka Fan Thanks Day makes spectacular return
Next article

Tsuboi leads Nojiri on first day of Super Formula testing

Tsuboi leads Nojiri on first day of Super Formula testing
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Opinion: Why shorter SUPER GT ‘enduros’ could be better
Super GT

Opinion: Why shorter SUPER GT ‘enduros’ could be better

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends Suzuka March Testing
Super Formula

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

More from
Ren Sato
Opinion: Five drivers that need a big year in Super Formula
Super Formula

Opinion: Five drivers that need a big year in Super Formula

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season
Super Formula

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season

Honda junior Sato set for Mugen Super Formula drive
Video Inside
Super Formula

Honda junior Sato set for Mugen Super Formula drive

More from
Team Goh
How Goh’s left-field pick earned his Super Formula chance
Super Formula

How Goh’s left-field pick earned his Super Formula chance

Goh explains rationale for starting own Super Formula team
Super Formula

Goh explains rationale for starting own Super Formula team

Goh opts for all-rookie line-up for first Super Formula season
Super Formula

Goh opts for all-rookie line-up for first Super Formula season

Latest news

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends
Super Formula Super Formula

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends

Gallery: Every 2022 Super Formula car livery
Super Formula Super Formula

Gallery: Every 2022 Super Formula car livery

Yokohama introduces new tyre to address puncture concerns
Super Formula Super Formula

Yokohama introduces new tyre to address puncture concerns

Krumm brought in to assist Fenestraz in Super Formula
Super Formula Super Formula

Krumm brought in to assist Fenestraz in Super Formula

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.