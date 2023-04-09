Hirakawa on Fuji misery: "A huge loss for the championship"
Ryo Hirakawa admits a miserable second round of the Super Formula season at Fuji has already dealt a "huge" blow to his quest to take the title away from perennial rival Tomoki Nojiri.
The Team Impul driver qualified seventh for Sunday's race and ran in that position in the early stages until being handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for a violation of the start procedure.
By contrast, Nojiri won the race from pole in a repeat of the second leg of last year's Fuji opener to give himself an early championship lead.
Explaining the draconian punishment post-race, Hirakawa revealed it related to an illegal push-back on the grid, a legacy of a software problem that prevented him from participating in warm-up.
"We had an issue with the computer software and we couldn’t run in the eight-minute warm-up as we had to change the software," Hirakawa told Motorsport.com.
"We managed to sort out the issue and we got out, but the bite point of the clutch changed a lot and we wanted to check it on the grid, so we asked someone [an official] on the grid if it was possible, so we did it.
"But then they decided it was illegal. It was just a misunderstanding. When I got the penalty, I was lost for words."
Hirakawa opted to stay out on track when every other car in the field pitted on lap 10 behind the safety car, putting him in the lead of the race, staying out until 39 of 41 before finally coming in for his mandatory tyre change.
But a loose wheel forced him to pull off the track, ending any faint hopes he had of scoring points.
"I think that summed up today," sighed Hirakawa. "The only positive thing was the race pace. I could keep the position and make a gap to Nojiri, although he was able to manage his pace.
"Today’s loss was huge for the championship. I don’t think I could have won, but [without the issues] we could have been on the podium, or at least P5."
Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
With 11 points on the board thanks to his third-place finish in Saturday's opener, Hirakawa is trailing Nojiri by 30 with seven races remaining.
The Toyota driver - who now heads to Portimao to continue his World Endurance Championship campaign next weekend - concedes that Impul is still far away from being able to properly take the fight to the Mugen driver.
"The gap to Nojiri is still too big," admitted Hirakawa. "I feel like it’s more than last year. We have to improve by far in qualifying. And normally they are strong at Suzuka [where the next race will be held].
"It’s only two weeks away, so we have to be realistic. We can’t improve by that much overnight. We have to take it step by step and avoid making mistakes like we made today."
Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.
Lawson questions penalty, says pitstop rules "frustrating"
Yamashita in tears after first Super Formula podium since 2020
Latest news
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull
Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races
Nojiri feels Super Formula's reputation at stake in Lawson battle
Nojiri feels Super Formula's reputation at stake in Lawson battle Nojiri feels Super Formula's reputation at stake in Lawson battle
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.