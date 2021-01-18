Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

shares
comments
HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
By:

Honda Performance Development has announced the creation of a scholarship fund worth $600,000 for the winner of this year's Formula Regional Americas champion to race in Super Formula.

The US arm of the automotive giant hopes to encourage drivers to race in the NTT IndyCar Series off the back of success in Super Formula, much like Alex Palou did last year.

Palou came close to winning the 2019 title in his rookie season in the Japanese single-seater series, and was offered a chance to switch to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing in conjunction with Team Goh, which supported the Spaniard.

This year Palou moves to Chip Ganassi Racing, joining Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson on the multi championship-winning team's roster of full-time drivers in the series.

FR Americas was launched in 2018 as 'F3 Americas', but was rebranded last year in line with the other FIA-backed Formula Regional series in Europe and Asia. Previously, it had offered a scholarship for Indy Lights. Swedish racer Linus Lundqvist was the 2020 champion.

“I am very pleased with this new program as it is a collaboration between HPD and Honda Motor [in Japan] for a true global driver development program,” said John Whiteman, HPD commercial motorsports manager.

“This past year, Alex Palou demonstrated that Super Formula can fully prepare a driver for IndyCar racing success. Progressing from Formula Regional Americas to Super Formula can be a clear, fully Honda-powered path to IndyCar."

HPD's stated aim is to establish a Honda-powered path for young drivers to reach IndyCar, creating an alternative to the traditional 'Road to Indy' ladder system, that runs via the US Formula 4 championship, FR Americas and Super Formula.

Honda is one of two engine suppliers (along with Toyota) in Super Formula, and last year it supplied nine cars in the 20-car field. A prize fund of $600,000 would likely be more than adequate to land a deal with a team in the Japanese series.

Read Also:

As well as Ganassi racer Palou, Arrow McLaren SP pair Felix Rosenqvist and Patricio O'Ward both have experience of Super Formula of this year's IndyCar grid.

Palou commented: "The racing level in the Super Formula series is really high and demanding for a driver. You can then use all that experience in IndyCar.

"I’ve been lucky enough to get to experience the highest level of racing in Japan and now in the US, and I can’t thank enough Honda, Dale Coyne and Team Goh for the amazing opportunity of becoming an IndyCar driver, now with Chip Ganassi at the highest level."

Alex Palou, Nakajima Racing

Alex Palou, Nakajima Racing

Photo by: Jun Goto

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Previous article

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Super Formula
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?
WEC WEC / Opinion

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

TBR hires veteran crew chief Ryan Pemberton
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

TBR hires veteran crew chief Ryan Pemberton

Chili Bowl Nationals: Berryhill takes upset victory in Wednesday night qualifier
Midget Midget / Breaking news

Chili Bowl Nationals: Berryhill takes upset victory in Wednesday night qualifier

Latest news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

6h
2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
Super GT

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

2h
4
Sprint

Apple Motorsports cease operations

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion
SF

HPD offers Super Formula scholarship to FR Americas champion

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
SF

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end
SF

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Latest videos

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.