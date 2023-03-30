Super Formula eyes renewed attempt at holding overseas race

Listen to this article

Masahiko Kondo, who has been chosen to take over as chairman of Super Formula organiser JRP from Satoru Nakajima, mentioned the prospect of expanding the single-seater series beyond Japan’s borders in a press conference at Suzuka earlier this month.

The first and only time that Super Formula has held a race outside of its homeland was in 2004, when the series - then known as Formula Nippon - visited Sepang in Malaysia (pictured top).

Malaysia was specifically mentioned by Kondo as a potential destination for the series, but Motorsport.com understands that JRP is also interested in trying to establish itself in India, due to the size of the country’s automobile market.

Kondo said that attracting drivers from the wider Asian continent to race in Super Formula will be key to achieving its goals, with no specific timeframe set.

“I want to convey the quality of Super Formula to the rest of Asia and the world,” said Kondo, whose eponymous Kondo Racing team competes in both Super Formula and SUPER GT.

“We think it would be difficult to suddenly go and race in America or Europe. But Super Formula can be attractive for Asian drivers from a budgetary standpoint. And of course, there are tracks in Asia.

“It’s easier for Asian drivers to come here [compared to racing in Europe], and the budgets are attractive.

“There are substantial hurdles [to hosting a race in Asia]. First, JRP needs to expand as an organisation, so that it can be recognised overseas.

“But if we can get more drivers and sponsors from Asia, and we can make it possible to hold, for example, Super Formula in Malaysia, then I would be happy to do it.”

The last serious attempt made by Super Formula to hold a race outside of Japan came in 2013, when a three-year agreement was signed with South Korea’s Inje Speedium.

The inaugural race was scheduled to take place that year, with plans afoot for the local promoter to field a Korean driver to boost public interest, but was cancelled just a month before the race was due to be held in August.

Flashback: When Formula Nippon raced at Sepang

The first and so far only visit beyond Japanese shores for the series now known as Super Formula came in 2004, when Sepang hosted the seventh round of nine that were held that year.

Unusually, a two-race format was used, with a 20-lap sprint setting the grid for the 27-lap race that counted for points. Both of these were won by a young Andre Lotterer, then 22 years old and in his second year of Formula Nippon driving for Nakajima Racing.

Race podium: Andre Lotterer, PIAA Nakajima, 1st, Naoki Hattori, DoCoMo Dandelion, 2nd, Juichi Wakisaka, Team LeMans, 3rd Photo by: Yasushi Ishihara

Having only qualified fifth on Saturday - pole went to Dandelion Racing veteran Naoki Hattori - Lotterer vaulted into the lead right at the start of the opening race and held off Hattori to take the win.

After a dry opener, the points-scoring race was held in typical Sepang monsoon conditions. Lotterer held the advantage in the thick spray and went on to dominate, taking the chequered flag a massive 30 seconds clear of Hattori.

It was a weekend to forget for Richard Lyons, who had been leading the points heading to Sepang but suffered engine trouble in the first race, relegating him to a pitlane start for the second race.

The Dandelion driver finished a lapped ninth, conceding the lead of the standings to Lotterer, although Lyons did at least record the fastest lap.

There were tentative plans for Formula Nippon to return to Sepang in 2005, but these were rapidly abandoned amid a disagreement with the local promoter relating to hosting fees.

Organiser JRP had decided to allow the Malaysian venue to host its first race for free in order to establish a foothold in the region, but wanted Sepang to start paying up as a condition of continuing its arrangement.

Perhaps influenced by a meagre race-day turnout of 8,000 fans, Sepang declined - and that was the end of it.

Race winner Andre Lotterer, PIAA Nakajima, leads Naoki Hattori, DoCoMo Dandelion Photo by: Yasushi Ishihara