Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 6 in
14 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Autopolis / Breaking news

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

shares
comments
Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
By:

Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips has obtained a Japanese visa and is set to join the Super Formula field from next month’s Autopolis round, Motorsport.com has learned.

Vips has been forced to miss the opening two rounds of the season at Motegi and Autopolis due to Japan’s COVID-19 travel restrictions, and will also sit out this weekend’s Sugo race.

His place at Team Mugen has been filled by Ukyo Sasahara, but the Estonian is now on track to take up his seat alongside Tomoki Nojiri at Autopolis on November 15.

It will mark his first race outing since his debut in last year’s Suzuka finale, and his first track time in his Honda-powered Dallara SF19 since the first pre-season test at Fuji Speedway in March, before the season was put on hold amid the global health crisis.

While Japan loosened its travel restrictions at the start of this month, allowing new applicants for visas, it’s understood Vips simply ran out of time to complete his application in the short window required to serve a 14-day quarantine ahead of the Sugo race.

On the other hand, B-Max Racing driver Sergio Sette Camara – who likewise missed the Motegi and Okayama races – was able to enter the country in time to race at Sugo.

It’s understood that had it been possible to secure a visa earlier, Vips would have skipped the most recent round of the Formula Regional European Championship that took place two weeks ago at Mugello, shortly after which he made the journey to Japan.

Juri Vips, Team Mugen

Juri Vips, Team Mugen

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

He will therefore miss this weekend’s fifth round of the Formula Regional season at Monza, and Japan’s quarantine requirements make it unlikely that Vips will contest either of the two remaining rounds this season that do not clash with Super Formula weekends.

This also means it is unlikely Vips will meet the revised criteria to earn a Super License this year, as he would require a fourth-place finish overall in either Super Formula or Formula Regional to meet the new 30-point threshold required to be considered for one (he currently sits sixth in the standings of the latter series).

However, the new rules announced by the FIA allow drivers to take four years to reach the regular 40-point requirement, counting their three best scores from that time period.

Sasahara meanwhile is set for his final Super Formula start for the time being this weekend at Sugo, where he will be hoping to score his first points of the season.

Ukyo Sasahara, Team Mugen

Ukyo Sasahara, Team Mugen

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The Mugen SUPER GT regular finished 11th on his debut at Motegi and followed that up with 13th at Okayama, where an actuator problem forced him to start from the pitlane.

Also expected to take up his seat for the first time this season at Autopolis is B-Max signing Charles Milesi, while Irish racer Lucca Allen is reportedly preparing to contest the remainder of the Super Formula Lights season having missed the opening part of the campaign.

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

Previous article

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Autopolis
Drivers Jüri Vips
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
SGT Super GT / Interview

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

B-Max firms up one-car entry for Sette Camara
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max firms up one-car entry for Sette Camara

Vips remains on Super Formula sidelines for Sugo
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Vips remains on Super Formula sidelines for Sugo

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
SF

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
SGT

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

B-Max firms up one-car entry for Sette Camara
SF

B-Max firms up one-car entry for Sette Camara

Vips remains on Super Formula sidelines for Sugo
SF

Vips remains on Super Formula sidelines for Sugo

Calderon skips Sugo Super Formula race, Vips in doubt
SF

Calderon skips Sugo Super Formula race, Vips in doubt

Latest videos

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights 02:03
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident 00:51
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin 01:19
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.