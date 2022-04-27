Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test
Super Formula / Suzuka News

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround

Kamui Kobayashi says "trial and error" is behind KCMG's sudden improvement in Super Formula after a difficult pre-season and opening race of the season.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround
Listen to this article

Ex-Formula 1 racer Kobayashi bagged an impressive fifth-place in the wet in last weekend's rain-soaked Suzuka race, leading home teammate Yuji Kunimoto to give KCMG a rare double points finish.

Read Also:

It continued the good form shown by Kobayashi in the second leg of the Fuji double-header, in which he qualified sixth - up a massive 14 places from the opener - and finished ninth after a tough battle with Ukyo Sasahara.

Kobayashi said that weekend that a change made to the suspension was key to the improvement, even if the team's race pace still left something to be desired.

At Suzuka, Kunimoto led the way for KCMG in qualifying, managing the fifth-best time but earning a three-place penalty for blocking Sasahara, but in the race Kobayashi proved the stronger of the pair, battling from 11th on the grid to his first top-five since the 2020 Suzuka round.

"As a team, in any conditions we were pretty strong, so we have to take it positively," Kobayashi told Motorsport.com. "The team did a great job in the two weeks since Fuji, and I think we deserved to score points with both cars.

"But still we need to work and improve even more, because we are here to win races, not just score points.

"It’s important just to do trial and error. During race week there is such limited practice time that it is always a risk to change something, but I am not hesitating to change things. I just change and try and find positive things, we kept [what we found at Fuji] and it was working pretty well.

"This is how we have to build the team. If we don’t try anything, you’ll never find the reason why you are struggling. That’s why I push the team to try more things. But we need another step."

 

Kobayashi pointed out amid a difficult pre-season that missing so many races over the course of the COVID-affected 2020 and '21 campaigns had been a major handicap for he and the team, as he had to give priority to his Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship commitments.

The 35-year-old admitted at Suzuka that his relatively strong start to the season has come as a surprise, as he continues to target an elusive first victory in Super Formula in his eighth season.

"I didn’t expect such a good performance," he said. "Now with me consistently driving we’ve been getting stronger and stronger, session by session.

"Now we are in a position to score points consistently, but we have to keep pushing to make sure we can improve further and not drop our position."

shares
comments
Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test
Previous article

Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title
Super GT

Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title

Saitama Toyopet reveals driver change for Fuji SUPER GT race Fuji
Super GT

Saitama Toyopet reveals driver change for Fuji SUPER GT race

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Kamui Kobayashi More from
Kamui Kobayashi
Kobayashi playing catch-up after missed Super Formula races Fuji March testing
Super Formula

Kobayashi playing catch-up after missed Super Formula races

Lopez: Kobayashi's appointment won't change Toyota WEC team dynamic
WEC

Lopez: Kobayashi's appointment won't change Toyota WEC team dynamic

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

KCMG More from
KCMG
KCMG adopts green-and-yellow livery for 2022 Super Formula season
Super Formula

KCMG adopts green-and-yellow livery for 2022 Super Formula season

KCMG set for Rolex 24 debut with Porsche factory support
Video Inside
IMSA

KCMG set for Rolex 24 debut with Porsche factory support

Kobayashi set for Super Formula return next month Motegi II
Super Formula

Kobayashi set for Super Formula return next month

Latest news

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround
Super Formula Super Formula

Kobayashi credits "trial and error" for KCMG turnaround

Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula trials 'hybrid' body panels in latest next-gen test

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens
Super Formula Super Formula

Hirakawa rues mystery qualifying issue as points gap widens

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Makino 'pushed too hard' in pursuit of first Super Formula win

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.