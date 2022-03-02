Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Super Formula “didn’t consider” restoring refuelling in 2022
Super Formula News

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery

Kondo Racing has revealed an all-new blue livery for the 2022 Super Formula season.

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

The Toyota-powered outfit showed off its new look on Wednesday in a special launch event in Toyosu, Tokyo, where team owner and Japanese music icon Masahiko Kondo was in attendance.

Kondo's main sponsor in SUPER GT, Realize Corporation, has taken over as the primary backer of the squad, with the team's cars accordingly now decked out in a mostly blue colour scheme similar to the one it uses in SUPER GT.

It marks the first significant livery change for the team since it switched to the white-and-red Raffinee livery that has become familiar to Super Formula fans in recent seasons back in 2017.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Kondo goes into the new Super Formula season looking to improve on the dismal ninth place it achieved in the teams' standings last year, the squad's worst performance since 2013.

Kenta Yamashita and Sacha Fenestraz remain on board as drivers for a third successive season, with one-time Super Formula race winner Yamashita now going into his sixth year with the team.

Fenestraz was forced to miss the majority of the 2021 season due to visa problems that prevented him from entering Japan, with Yuichi Nakayama taking his place for the opening five races.

The team did not score any points in that time, but its fortunes improved upon Fenestraz's return for the penultimate round of the season at Motegi, culminating in a double points finish in the Suzuka finale.

Yamashita and Fenestraz will be in action in their new-look cars for the first time next week as pre-season Super Formula testing kicks off at Suzuka with two days of running on Monday and Tuesday.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Super Formula “didn’t consider” restoring refuelling in 2022
Previous article

Super Formula “didn’t consider” restoring refuelling in 2022
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Corvette WEC drivers expect to be competitive "out of the box"
WEC

Corvette WEC drivers expect to be competitive "out of the box"

Walkinshaw returns to GT World Challenge Europe for 2022
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Walkinshaw returns to GT World Challenge Europe for 2022

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Kondo Racing More from
Kondo Racing
Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history? Fuji II
Super GT

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history?

Kondo Racing pair buoyed by strong end to season at Suzuka Suzuka II
Super Formula

Kondo Racing pair buoyed by strong end to season at Suzuka

Latest news

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery
Super Formula Super Formula

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery

Super Formula “didn’t consider” restoring refuelling in 2022
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula “didn’t consider” restoring refuelling in 2022

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season
Super Formula Super Formula

Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season

Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula “more like a proper championship” with extra races

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.