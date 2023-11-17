Subscribe
Super Formula
News

Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

Ex-Formula 1 racer Daniil Kvyat says he is open to any opportunity to participate in next month’s Super Formula rookie test, as he eyes a drive in the Japanese series for 2024.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson of Daniil Kvyat

Motorsport.com reported last month that Kvyat was investigating the chance to add a Super Formula programme to his already-announced commitments with Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship.

While the former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver has held talks with teams, he is still waiting to know if he will be able to participate in the three-day post-season test at Suzuka on December 6-8.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Kvyat revealed his interest in Super Formula was piqued by his involvement in testing a modified version of the SF23 for the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, a series for AI-driven cars that is launching in April 2024.

“They needed a driver to set a benchmark, which gave me a bit of a taste of the car,” said Kvyat. “I had an extremely good feeling with this car, and it made me think doing the real championship could be interesting.

“I have a seat in the WEC with Lamborghini, but it’s not a lot of races and it means I have space to add a second championship. I had the chance to test Formula E, but there are clashes with WEC, and Super Formula doesn’t have any clashes.

“The championship looks very competitive, the level is high, the tracks look great. There are some good junior drivers and some experienced guys as well, so I am very interested in it.

“I feel I’m in the best shape of my life, physically and mentally, and I am sure I can fight for high positions straight away out of the box.”

Kvyat was specifically linked with a potential opportunity to drive for Nakajima Racing, but with the team still yet to confirm its plans for the rookie test, the 29-year-old says he is open to opportunities from any team willing to accommodate him.

“I had a few very positive meetings, I had a verbal agreement with one team, but sometimes things don’t go as easily as you think they will at the start,” he said. 

“It’s getting a bit tight in terms of time, but I am still open to any proposal from any team.

“I had a good relationship with Honda when I was doing F1, and when I had a stint of doing NASCAR I was driving Toyota-branded cars. 

“I don’t have a particular preference, I just want a fighting chance and I can do the rest.”

Kvyat added that he would be happy to use his profile to help Super Formula grow as a championship, in the event he lands a seat for 2024.

“That’s something I would be very happy to be part of,” he said. “The championship has a lot of potential.

“In the same way that IndyCar has its own identity separate from F1, I think Super Formula can become similar to that. 

“My main goal is to come and be competitive straight away, and then if my participation sparks interest from other international drivers, it can be good for the championship.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Dandelion credits Makino for sparing team three-year win drought
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole

GT
FIA GT World Cup: Macau

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Super GT

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Daniil Kvyat
More from
Daniil Kvyat
Kvyat in line for surprise Super Formula test chance

Kvyat in line for surprise Super Formula test chance

Super Formula

Kvyat in line for surprise Super Formula test chance Kvyat in line for surprise Super Formula test chance

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

Formula 1

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

Latest news

Marquez calls for “dangerous” Qatar MotoGP grid clean up

Marquez calls for “dangerous” Qatar MotoGP grid clean up

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Marquez calls for “dangerous” Qatar MotoGP grid clean up Marquez calls for “dangerous” Qatar MotoGP grid clean up

MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar

MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar MotoGP title challenger Martin ‘lost all of practice’ to tyre issue in Qatar

Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024

Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024 Alpine compromised in Las Vegas by "experiments" for F1 2024

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe