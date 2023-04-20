Subscribe
Previous / Opinion: Lawson penalty highlights Super Formula rules flaw Next / Analysis: Super Formula faces up to recent popularity slump
Super Formula News

Lawson: Super Formula deserves same superlicence points as F2

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson believes that aspiring Formula 1 drivers should be awarded the same number of superlicense points in Super Formula as Formula 2.

Jamie Klein
By:

Lawson has switched to Japan’s top single-seater series for his 2023 campaign after two seasons in F2, causing a sensation by winning on his debut for Team Mugen at Fuji Speedway earlier this month.

The New Zealander came to Super Formula having already amassed the 40 points necessary for a superlicence through his exploits in F2, DTM and other junior single-seater series like Formula 3 and the Toyota Racing Series.

Read Also:

Winning the championship Super Formula only offers 25 points, with the second- and third-placed drivers getting 20 and 15 points respectively, while F2 awards 40 points for the top three finishers.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt his successes could encourage more European drivers to try Super Formula, Lawson said that only those drivers who had already acquired their superlicence could realistically make the switch and still aim for F1.

“It depends on your superlicence situation,” said Lawson. “If you don’t have one, the way it is structured at the moment, you have to do Formula 2 just because it offers so many points.

“I wish they offered the same number of points here, 40 points, because then I think a lot more people would do it.

“This championship should be what F2 is to be honest. With how the cars are and the way the teams operate, it is much closer to Formula 1.”

At last year’s Japanese Grand Prix, FIA Deputy President Robert Reid was asked by Japanese media for his opinion on whether the amount of superlicence points awarded to Super Formula relative to other categories was fair.

Reid admitted that series such as F2, F3 - which awards 30 points to the champion - and the Formula Regional European Championship, which sits on a par with Super Formula, benefit from being part of the primary FIA single-seater ladder.

“The superlicence working group looks at all the points for all the different categories and takes into account lots of different things,” said Reid. “One is being part of the FIA single-seater pathway, having FIA safety standards, these kinds of things.

“I think it’s important to recognise series like [Super Formula] in Japan. But it’s also important to recognise the core parts of the FIA pathway. 

“These things are constantly reviewed. I think we have a good system but we constantly look at the different levels and opportunities.”

Additional reporting by Kenichiro Ebii

 

shares
comments

Opinion: Lawson penalty highlights Super Formula rules flaw

Analysis: Super Formula faces up to recent popularity slump
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Analysis: Super Formula faces up to recent popularity slump

Analysis: Super Formula faces up to recent popularity slump

Super Formula

Analysis: Super Formula faces up to recent popularity slump Analysis: Super Formula faces up to recent popularity slump

SUPER GT reveals discussions to bring back overseas races

SUPER GT reveals discussions to bring back overseas races

Super GT

SUPER GT reveals discussions to bring back overseas races SUPER GT reveals discussions to bring back overseas races

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson

Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson

Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header

Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header

FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP

FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP

What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings

What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings

F1 Formula 1

What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe