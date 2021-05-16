Livestream: Watch Super Formula Round 3 at Autopolis
Follow the third round of the 2021 Super Formula season from Autopolis live with Motorsport.tv. Coverage starts at 2.20pm Japan time (GMT +9). Available worldwide except Japan.
