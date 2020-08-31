Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Motegi / Breaking news

Super Formula drivers admit start dictated Motegi result

shares
comments
Super Formula drivers admit start dictated Motegi result
By:

The top three finishers in Sunday's Super Formula season opener at Motegi have all conceded that their finishing positions were essentially dictated at the very start of the race.

Ryo Hirakawa was able to convert pole position into a comfortable win in a 35-lap race which featured no mandatory pitstop and little in the way of genuine overtaking moves.

Kenta Yamashita was able to jump from third on the grid to second at the start ahead of Kondo Racing teammate Sacha Fenestraz, and briefly threatened Hirakawa for the lead in the opening sequence of turns on the first lap.

But Hirakawa was able to resist Yamashita's attack, and although he never extended his lead by any more than around 1.5 seconds, his victory never looked to be in serious doubt.

Read the race report:

Looking back on the race, Yamashita - one of three Toyota drivers given special dispensation to race at Motegi less than 14 days on from returning to Japan after the Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship - said he knew that without the usual strategy options available he had no choice but to try and pass his rival on the first lap.

"I knew today would be all about the start," said Yamashita. "We had a meeting to plan the start and we planned it well, I was able to get up to second [ahead of Fenestraz].

"I wanted to pass Hirakawa by the time of the S-curve [Turns 7 and 8] on the first lap, but it wasn’t so easy. This course is pretty tough for that. 

"I pushed hard until the end, but when you get within a certain distance of the car in front, the grip disappears, so it was a tough race."

Hirakawa had been the driver to beat for much of the weekend leading up to the race, topping two of the three practice sessions before taking a convincing pole.

The Impul driver was likewise focussed on ensuring that he made a clean getaway, but said there was no way he could pull away from Yamashita.

"The start was the most important, so I focussed on that," said Hirakawa. "I tried not to be too greedy so as to not get wheelspin or activate the anti-stall.

"But because the distance to the first corner here is short, I knew I wouldn’t be passed unless I made a mistake. Yamashita had good momentum from behind, but I was able to stop it.

"He was always 1-1.5s behind me, and I understood that I could not escape even if I tried, so I was careful to look after the tyres and stay focussed, which was good."

Podium: Ryo Hirakawa (Team Impul), Masahiko Kondo (Kondo Racing team director), Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing)

Podium: Ryo Hirakawa (Team Impul), Masahiko Kondo (Kondo Racing team director), Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing)

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

In the closing laps the gap between the leading pair dwindled to as little as half a second, but Yamashita's late attempts to seize the lead using the overtaking system (OTS) came to nought as Hirakawa had also saved some of the extra boost.

"At the end it seemed Hirakawa and I both had some spare [OTS] capacity," said Yamashita, who was not allowed to take part in the podium ceremony after finishing second and was replaced on the second step by team boss Masahiko Kondo (pictured above).

"I was pushing the button all the time and wondering if there would be a chance, but Hirakawa also had some OTS left over and so it was totally impossible."

Fenestraz meanwhile regretted his poor start that cost him second, and said thereafter he never felt he had the chance to threaten teammate Yamashita.

But the French driver was happy to come away with a podium finish on his first Super Formula start, having suffered a difficult build-up to the race.

"The start was just not good, so I need to improve on that," said Fenestraz. "It was my first experience of the hand clutch, it was kind of difficult, and I lost second place. 

"Then it was just trying to manage the tyres. [After the start] I didn’t feel like I had chance to overtake anyone, unfortunately.

"It was very difficult for everyone, big tyre degradation as I expected. It was kind of a hard race, and long, but happy to be able to finish on the podium in the first round."

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshita

Sacha Fenestraz, Kondo Racing

Sacha Fenestraz, Kondo Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win

Previous article

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Honda/HPD delivers first USAC-style midget engine for $9,995
USAC USAC / Breaking news

Honda/HPD delivers first USAC-style midget engine for $9,995

Heart O' Texas Speedway results 2005-06-17
Stock car Stock car / News

Heart O' Texas Speedway results 2005-06-17

NWS: Wenatchee: Garrett Evans highlight
NASCAR NASCAR / News

NWS: Wenatchee: Garrett Evans highlight

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "disappointed and angry" about Belgian GP showing

Latest news

Super Formula drivers admit start dictated Motegi result
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula drivers admit start dictated Motegi result

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Race report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration

Trending

1
USAC

Honda/HPD delivers first USAC-style midget engine for $9,995

2
Stock car

Heart O' Texas Speedway results 2005-06-17

3
NASCAR

NWS: Wenatchee: Garrett Evans highlight

4
IndyCar

IndyCar Gateway: Dixon holds off Sato to grab 50th win

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Super Formula drivers admit start dictated Motegi result
SF

Super Formula drivers admit start dictated Motegi result

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration
SF

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration

Calderon feeling "more and more confident" in Super Formula
SF

Calderon feeling "more and more confident" in Super Formula

Latest videos

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin 01:19
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Start 01:52
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Start

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi 00:00
Super Formula

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.