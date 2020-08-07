Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in progress . . .
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Motegi / Breaking news

Super Formula to hold extra test session at Motegi

shares
comments
Super Formula to hold extra test session at Motegi
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 9:47 AM

Super Formula has announced it will hold a two-hour test session ahead of the opening round of the 2020 season at Motegi this month.

The test, which will run from 1pm until 3pm on Friday August 28, will be the first running for the series since the official pre-season test at Fuji Speedway in late March.

It will be followed by practice on Saturday, with both qualifying and the shortened 35-lap race being held on Sunday. A detailed timetable has not yet been released, but it was previously revealed that qualifying would take place at 10am on Sunday and the race at 2.15pm.

The Fuji test was due to be one of two official pre-season tests, but the second of these scheduled at Suzuka was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the start of the 2020 campaign being pushed back to August's Motegi round.

Five more rounds are due to be held after that, with the season currently planned to come to an end at Fuji in late December.

Super Formula is also facing the prospect of being without no fewer than seven of its 20 regular drivers as a result of travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the global health crisis.

Toyota LMP1 stars Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima, along with Kenta Yamashita, will be absent from the Motegi round because they will be forced to serve a 14-day quarantine upon their return to Japan from the Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Juri Vips, Tatiana Calderon, Sergio Sette Camara and Charles Milesi meanwhile are all based in Europe with little prospect of being granted entry to Japan in time.

It leaves six teams scrambling to finalise replacement drivers, and the two-hour test on Friday is likely to prove critical to bedding in newcomers.

Ukyo Sasahara (Mugen), Yuichi Nakayama (KCMG) and Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) are among the leading candidates to fill the vacated seats at Motegi.

Read Also:

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

Previous article

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
53m

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
21m

Full stewards conclusion on Racing Point protest

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

British GP: All the F1 winners since 1950
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

British GP: All the F1 winners since 1950

Latest news

Super Formula to hold extra test session at Motegi
SF Super Formula / Breaking news
17m

Super Formula to hold extra test session at Motegi

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?
SF Super Formula / Commentary

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

3
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

4
Formula 1

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

53m
5
Formula 1

Hulkenberg to race after Perez tests COVID positive again

2h

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Super Formula to hold extra test session at Motegi
SF

Super Formula to hold extra test session at Motegi

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
SF

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?
SF

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener
SF

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.