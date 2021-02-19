Top events
Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

By:

Honda protege Hiroki Otsu has been named as Mugen's second driver for the 2021 Super Formula season.

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

As predicted by Motorsport.com, Otsu has been chosen to drive Mugen's #15 car for the new campaign, with backing from both Red Bull and Team Goh.

He will partner the previously-announced Tomoki Nojiri at the team, and will combine his Super Formula duties with a second season as a Honda GT500 driver with Nakajima Racing.

Otsu, 26, made his Super Formula debut in last year's season finale at Fuji Speedway as a substitute for the unwell Tadasuke Makino at the Nakajima squad.

He had been tipped to drive for the team full-time last year after making his test debut at Suzuka in December 2019, but lost out to fellow Honda young gun Toshiki Oyu.

Otsu replaces Ukyo Sasahara in the #15 Mugen car, with Sasahara having been chosen as a late replacement for Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

This season marks the first time that the second Mugen seat has been filled on a permanent basis by someone outside of the Red Bull junior scheme.

Hirokatsu Tanaka replaces ex-Formula 1 racer Shinji Nakano as Mugen's team director this year.

Otsu's confirmation at Mugen means only fellow Honda squad B-Max Racing has yet to announce its drivers for the coming season.

However, the team's Super Formula future has been plunged into doubt by Honda vetoing its preferred driver choice, Nobuharu Matsushita.

Read Also:

2021 Super Formula grid so far:

Engine

Team

Drivers
Toyota

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi*

TOM’S

Japan Kazuki Nakajima*

Japan Ritomo Miyata

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo Racing

Japan Kenta Yamashita

France Sacha Fenestraz

Honda

 

 

 

 

Dandelion Racing

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Team Mugen

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Nakajima Racing

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Drago Corse

Colombia Tatiana Calderon

B-Max Racing

TBA

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Previous article

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
