As predicted by Motorsport.com, Otsu has been chosen to drive Mugen's #15 car for the new campaign, with backing from both Red Bull and Team Goh.
He will partner the previously-announced Tomoki Nojiri at the team, and will combine his Super Formula duties with a second season as a Honda GT500 driver with Nakajima Racing.
Otsu, 26, made his Super Formula debut in last year's season finale at Fuji Speedway as a substitute for the unwell Tadasuke Makino at the Nakajima squad.
He had been tipped to drive for the team full-time last year after making his test debut at Suzuka in December 2019, but lost out to fellow Honda young gun Toshiki Oyu.
Otsu replaces Ukyo Sasahara in the #15 Mugen car, with Sasahara having been chosen as a late replacement for Red Bull junior Juri Vips.
This season marks the first time that the second Mugen seat has been filled on a permanent basis by someone outside of the Red Bull junior scheme.
Hirokatsu Tanaka replaces ex-Formula 1 racer Shinji Nakano as Mugen's team director this year.
Otsu's confirmation at Mugen means only fellow Honda squad B-Max Racing has yet to announce its drivers for the coming season.
However, the team's Super Formula future has been plunged into doubt by Honda vetoing its preferred driver choice, Nobuharu Matsushita.

2021 Super Formula grid so far:




Engine


Team


Drivers



Toyota

Inging


 Sho Tsuboi
 Hiroaki Ishiura



Rookie Racing


 Kazuya Oshima



KCMG


 Yuji Kunimoto
 Kamui Kobayashi*



TOM'S


 Kazuki Nakajima*
 Ritomo Miyata



Impul


 Yuhi Sekiguchi
 Ryo Hirakawa



Kondo Racing


 Kenta Yamashita
 Sacha Fenestraz



Honda
 
 
 
 

Dandelion Racing


 Nirei Fukuzumi
 Tadasuke Makino



Team Mugen


 Tomoki Nojiri
 Hiroki Otsu



Nakajima Racing


 Naoki Yamamoto
 Toshiki Oyu



Drago Corse


 Tatiana Calderon



B-Max Racing


TBA