B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

By:
News Editor

Team Mugen has revealed the livery Tomoki Nojiri's car will carry for the 2021 Super Formula season, paying tribute to Japan's healthcare professionals.

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

The red colour scheme, the brainchild of Mugen founder Hirotoshi Honda, features the message, 'Thank you very much Medical Staff!' written in both Japanese and English in large white writing on both sides of the car.

It replaces Mugen's traditional white livery with black, gold and red highlights, although these colours can be still be seen on the car's front wing.

Hirokatsu Tanaka, who has taken over from Shinji Nakano as Mugen team director, commented: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of those  involved in the medical field, their families and loved ones, and their efforts on the front line of healthcare.

TEAM MUGEN No.16 Car livery

TEAM MUGEN No.16 Car livery

Photo by: Mugen

TEAM MUGEN No.16 Car livery

TEAM MUGEN No.16 Car livery

Photo by: Mugen

"Amid the crisis of this coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers are fighting daily against the risk of infection. In this situation, it is thanks to all the healthcare workers that we are able to race like this, and we can only express our gratitude to them.

"We will fight this season to show our gratitude to all the medical staff and motorsport fans."

Mugen has yet to reveal the livery for its second car that will be driven by Hiroki Otsu this season with support from Red Bull and Team Goh.

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

Previous article

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test
Series Super Formula
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

