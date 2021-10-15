Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival
Super Formula / Motegi II News

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii

Kazuki Nakajima says he was "half happy" to see his TOM'S Super Formula replacement Giuliano Alesi perform well in his absence as he returns to the cockpit this weekend at Motegi.

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

Nakajima has been kept away from the Super Formula paddock since the opening round at Fuji by a combination of his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments and Japan's strict quarantine rules, but is making a one-off return for the penultimate round of the series.

In the four races the two-time champion has missed, his place in the #36 TOM'S-Toyota entry has been taken by rookie Giuliano Alesi, who won in just his second Super Formula start at Autopolis back in May.

Nakajima's full-season teammate Ritomo Miyata has also impressed in his first full season in the category with a series of consistent finishes.

Reviewing the performance of the TOM'S team since he's been away, Nakajima had praise for both Alesi and Miyata, albeit admitting that he also felt "left behind" by the younger generation.

"Miyata has maintained his high qualifying speed since last year, so as a teammate and as a rival he's strong," Nakajima told Motorsport.com's Japanese edition. "There may have been times things didn't go well in the races, but in pure pace terms he's showing a strong performance.

"As for Giuliano's performance, I've been surprised. I think the team and the viewing public are the same. But last time at Motegi he seemed to have a tough race, so there's part of me that's worried about driving his car.

"I'm half happy that he livened up the races in my absence, but half feeling like I've been left behind!"

Nakajima says the fact his one and only Super Formula start of the year so far at Fuji yielded a disappointing 11th-place finish gives him motivation to perform well in what will be his final appearance in the series in 2021.

"Especially because in the only race I competed in so far this year at Fuji I ended up with a bad result, I want to atone for that," he said.

 

The 36-year-old added that, schedules and travel restrictions allowing, he hopes to return to racing in Super Formula full-time in 2022.

"There aren't many chances to drive a car that's this fast, and outside F1 I think it's the fastest car, so I think Super Formula has value as a category that allows you to refine your skills as a driver," said Nakajima.

"There are many top drivers involved, the competition is high, and because you have to create a car for yourself, it's different from endurance racing. As a way to continue improving as a driver, I think Super Formula is more attractive than any other category, so I want to keep racing in it for as long as I can.

"This year and last year I've had to miss a lot of races, so if possible next year I'd like to compete properly for a full season."

shares
comments
Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival

Previous article

Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival
Super Formula

Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival

Baz set for full-time WSBK return in 2022 after all
Video Inside
World Superbike

Baz set for full-time WSBK return in 2022 after all

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Kazuki Nakajima More from
Kazuki Nakajima
Nakajima to make Super Formula return at Motegi Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nakajima to make Super Formula return at Motegi

Kobayashi set for Super Formula return next month Motegi II
Super Formula

Kobayashi set for Super Formula return next month

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season
Super Formula

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
TOM'S Toyota crew faces engine penalty at Autopolis Autopolis
Super GT

TOM'S Toyota crew faces engine penalty at Autopolis

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season
Super Formula

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Trending Today

Another teenaged racer killed in competition
SCCA SCCA

Another teenaged racer killed in competition

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence
Super Formula Super Formula

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival
Super Formula Super Formula

Opinion: Super Formula needs to change to ensure its survival

Fenestraz braced for tough comeback Super Formula races
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz braced for tough comeback Super Formula races

Final two Super Formula races key to Calderon's future
Super Formula Super Formula

Final two Super Formula races key to Calderon's future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.