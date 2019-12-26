Super Formula overhauls points system for 2020

Under the previous regime, the top eight drivers scored points on a downward scale of 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 - similar to the system used in Formula 1 between 2003-09.

However, from the start of the second season of SF19 era in 2020, the winner will receive 20 points, while the second and third place finishers will be awarded 15 and 11 points respectively. The driver that finishes in 10th place will bag a single point.

The new system puts Super Formula in line with Japan’s other leading championship SUPER GT, which also rewards the top 10 finishers in the same 20-15-11-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 format across both the GT500 and GT300 classes.

Super Formula has also dropped the bonus points rule for the finale at Suzuka. The regulation, which offered three extra points for winner of the final race, most recently swung the championship in Naoki Yamamoto’s favour in 2018.

In addition, drivers qualifying in the top three at each round will get additional points on a 3-2-1 scale. Previously, only the polesitter would get a single point.

Super Formula has also announced that it will introduce an FIA World Endurance Championship-style Full Course Yellow for 2020, following SUPER GT.

There had been calls from several quarters to introduce a FCY in Japan's domestic championships following the LeMans Lexus team’s controversial victory at the Fuji 500-mile SUPER GT round in August.

Since then, SUPER GT had requested both Super Formula and Super Taikyu to join forces in persuading circuits to build the necessary infrastructure to operate the system.

New Super Formula points system:

Position Old scoring system New scoring system* 1 10 20 2 8 15 3 6 11 4 5 8 5 4 6 6 3 5 7 2 4 8 1 3 9 0 2 10 0 1

*In case of two races in one round (not applicable in 2020), half-points will be awarded per race.