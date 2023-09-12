Subscribe
Previous / Hyman wants to stay in Super Formula despite nightmare season
Super Formula News

Nojiri has concerns about Super Formula’s common damper move

Tomoki Nojiri has expressed concerns that Super Formula’s planned move to spec dampers for the 2024 season could impact the closeness of competition in the series.

Jamie Klein
By:
Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Two-time champion Nojiri, who is aiming to capture a third crown in next month’s Suzuka season finale, fears outlawing damper development will make it harder for any team to overcome the inherent traits of its car, including the chassis.

Motorsport.com first revealed Super Formula’s plan to move towards a common damper in July, with the move set to mark a major philosophical shift for the Japanese single-seater series.

A desire on the part of some teams to reduce pressure on budgets is believed to have been the driving force behind the controversial change.

Read Also:

While Nojiri acknowledged that introducing common dampers would be positive from this standpoint, his overall opinion about the move was negative when asked for his thoughts on the looming change by Motorsport.com.

The Team Mugen driver took a new chassis earlier this season, ahead of June’s Sugo race, in a bid to deal with car behaviour he was struggling with - something he implied could become a more common feature of Super Formula without damper freedom.

“Even if it helps the budgets, in motorsport many parts make up a racing car, and obviously there are some small individual differences between them,” Nojiri said.

“Part of setting up the car is to eliminate these small differences. If we go to common dampers, it’s hard to say how much of these differences will have an impact. 

“Having more freedom with the set-up allows you to eliminate these differences, and I think that helps to create a more competitive series. That’s what we have at the moment as we are able to use many different kinds of dampers. 

“If we go to a common damper, it will become harder to adjust the car properly. For example, due to these small individual differences, if a certain car doesn’t turn [i.e., has understeer], or has massive oversteer… there are many of these kinds of traits. 

“I don’t know the extent to which it will be possible to set up the car to account for these with a standard damper.”

 

Multiple paddock sources have indicated that Ohlins is poised to become the brand of damper that will be used by all teams in 2024.

This could prove to be an advantage for the Toyota teams, many of which are understood to be already using Ohlins dampers.

As well as introducing a common damper, Super Formula will also ban the use of third elements (‘inerters’), following the trend set by Formula 1 with its 2022 rules.

Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.

shares
comments

Related video

Hyman wants to stay in Super Formula despite nightmare season
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue

Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue

WEC
Fuji

Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue

Kovalainen scores back-to-back All-Japan Rally titles

Kovalainen scores back-to-back All-Japan Rally titles

Other rally

Kovalainen scores back-to-back All-Japan Rally titles Kovalainen scores back-to-back All-Japan Rally titles

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Tomoki Nojiri More from
Tomoki Nojiri
Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win

Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win

Super GT
Suzuka II

Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win Why ARTA Honda’s troubles are far from over despite Suzuka win

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson

Super Formula
Motegi

Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Latest news

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup

Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR

Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

SUPC Supercars

Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move

Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline

Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline

SUPC Supercars

Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe