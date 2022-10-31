Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team Next / Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season
Super Formula / Suzuka II News

Nojiri elated after "miraculous" Super Formula season

Two-time Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri has described his title-winning 2022 campaign with Team Mugen as "miraculous" as he concluded a dominant season with a victory on Sunday at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Nojiri elated after "miraculous" Super Formula season
Listen to this article

Nojiri became the series' first back-to-back champion since Tsugio Matsuda in 2008 in Saturday's penultimate round of the season as he finished second behind his Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara.

He then rounded off the year in style on Sunday with a dominant win from pole, ending a barren run stretching back to April's opening weekend of the season at Fuji Speedway.

Read Also:

With six poles and eight poles from 10 races, Nojiri established a level of consistency his rivals could only dream of, with his worst results of the year being a pair of fourth-place finishes, to put himself a commanding 65 points clear of nearest rival Sacha Fenestraz in the final standings.

"The tyres changed a bit this season, and in qualifying for the opening round, I thought, ‘this could end up being a difficult year’," said Nojiri, referring to the fact he qualified sixth for the first race using Yokohama's new-construction rear tyre.

"But the team did an amazing job to recover, we won from pole in Round 2 and this set the tone for the rest of the season. 

"From then on the team never made any mistakes. I don’t think we could have had a better season than the miraculous one we had.

"Winning the championship feels so great that I wish this [the trophy] could be mine forever! I want to experience it as many times as I can."

 

Reflecting on the second-place finish behind Sasahara in Saturday's opening race that sealed the title, Nojiri admitted that he didn't want to make life too difficult for his teammate when he passed at the hairpin.

Nojiri had led Sasahara in the first stint but it was the latter who pitted first on lap 10 of 31, and after Nojiri's pitstop Sasahara was able to catch up quickly in the first sector before making the race-winning move.

"I pitted one lap later, so I knew there was a risk of being undercut," said Nojiri. "I didn’t want to ruin the tyres by pushing too hard before they were up to temperature, so I didn’t overdo it.

"I didn’t think he would come at me so quickly, but at the same time I didn’t want to get in his way. I thought it was fine simply for the faster driver to win the race."

Nojiri went on to describe his title triumph as a "weight off his shoulders", saying that he felt the pressure of expectation more keenly in 2022 than he did when he won his first title last year.

But, as he pursues the goal of becoming the first man to win three Japan top formula titles in a row since Satoru Nakajima in 1984-86, he admits that he'll feel pressure to do an even better job next year.

"After such an amazing season, these results could become difficult for me next year," Nojiri admitted. "I have to become a version of myself that can surpass even these results.

"That’s what you have to do as a racing driver, and if I can’t I won’t be able to win a third straight title and I won’t have a future as a driver, so I’ll continue giving it everything to fight hard next season."

Additional reporting by Kenichiro Ebii

 

shares
comments
Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team
Previous article

Team Goh announces split with Red Bull Junior Team
Next article

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season Suzuka II
Super Formula

Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season Suzuka II
Super Formula

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Tomoki Nojiri More from
Tomoki Nojiri
Nojiri concerned for finale after "really bad" practice Suzuka II
Super Formula

Nojiri concerned for finale after "really bad" practice

How Vandoorne helped shape Super Formula's new king
Super Formula

How Vandoorne helped shape Super Formula's new king

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Mugen More from
Mugen
ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season
Super GT

ARTA to join forces with Mugen for 2023 SUPER GT season

Bridgestone weakness opened door to Mugen podium Sugo
Super GT

Bridgestone weakness opened door to Mugen podium

Sasahara sure he should have been part of title fight
Super Formula

Sasahara sure he should have been part of title fight

Latest news

Erebus explains $10,000 appeal oversight
Supercars Supercars

Erebus explains $10,000 appeal oversight

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says the Supercars appeal rules should better protect teams from wasting money on unappealable decisions.

Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season
Super Formula Super Formula

Hirakawa: Nojiri's "crazy" qualifying average sums up season

Ryo Hirakawa says that Tomoki Nojiri's "crazy" consistency in qualifying was what ultimately defined this year's Super Formula championship battle.

Mostert backer locked in for Gen3
Supercars Supercars

Mostert backer locked in for Gen3

Walkinshaw Andretti United has locked the major backer of Chaz Mostert's car in for the first two years of the Supercars Gen3 era.

Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future
IndyCar IndyCar

Roger Penske: IndyCar looking to add more ovals in future

Roger Penske, owner of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, says Penske Entertainment is currently seeking to add more ovals to the schedule in the years ahead, but there is nothing concrete to report yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.