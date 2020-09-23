Top events
Super Formula / Okayama / Breaking news

Super Formula brings back mandatory pitstop for Okayama

shares
comments
Super Formula brings back mandatory pitstop for Okayama
By:

Super Formula has decided to bring back the mandatory pitstop for this weekend's second round of the season at Okayama.

The Japanese single-seater series came under fire for a processional opener last month at Motegi, after deciding to do away with pitstops as part of a shorter race format.

Reigning champion Nick Cassidy described the event as the "most boring race of my life", and several other drivers regretted the lack of strategy options available in the 35-lap race.

Now Super Formula promoter JRP has announced that this weekend's Okayama race will feature a mandatory tyre change, with the pit window opening on lap 10 of 51. However, there will still be no refuelling.

Motorsport.tv will broadcast this weekend's Okayama Super Formula race live. Available worldwide, except Japan. More details can be found here.

At 51 laps, this year's Okayama race is shorter than last year's 66-lap event at the former Pacific Grand Prix Formula 1 venue, but at roughly 189km it is slightly longer in distance than the Motegi curtain-raiser, which was run over 168km.

The series will also continue to make use of a condensed two-day schedule for Okayama, with a pair of practice sessions taking place on Saturday, and both qualifying and the race again falling on Sunday. Qualifying - which will continue to use the split Q1 group format - begins at 10.40am local time on Sunday, while the race will commence at 3.15pm.

Unlike at Motegi, only two Super Formula Lights races will take place this weekend, while a pair of TCR Japan races again feature on the support bill.

Calderon forced to miss Okayama Super Formula round

Previous article

Calderon forced to miss Okayama Super Formula round
