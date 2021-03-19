Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

By:
, News Editor

Team Mugen Super Formula driver Hiroki Otsu admits he feels extra pressure to perform in his rookie season as he carries the famous colours of energy drink giant Red Bull.

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

Otsu has been chosen to drive Mugen's #15 car this season under the 'Red Bull Mugen Team Goh' banner, joining 2020 title contender Tomoki Nojiri in the team's line-up.

He effectively replaces Ukyo Sasahara, who ended up contesting the full 2020 season as COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented Red Bull junior Juri Vips from taking up the seat.

It marks the first time that the team's second car has been permanently assigned to anybody other than a member of the Red Bull Junior Team since the seat's creation in 2017.

Read Also:

After making his Super Formula debut in the final race of 2020 as a substitute for an unwell Tadasuke Makino at Nakajima Racing, Otsu admitted he thought he had no chance of a full-time call-up before being told in the middle of January that the drive was his.

"I wasn't sure if the #15 car would run at all this year, so I had given up," Otsu told the official Super Formula website. "But Team Goh, Red Bull, Honda and Mugen decided to give me their backing and chose me.

"I wasn't expecting that, so I was really surprised and happy when I heard about it. But I also felt a lot of pressure of representing the Red Bull colours."

However, Otsu says the atmosphere within the Mugen garage so far has been positive following his first test with the team earlier this month at Suzuka, where he set the second-fastest time behind Ryo Hirakawa.

"The team itself doesn't put too much pressure on me to be quick," he said. "Instead they encourage me to gradually get used to it and build up the rhythm so I can show my performance.

"There are a lot of young people within the team and morale is high, they are working hard to help me go faster, so it has been easy so far.

"With the car I'm not there yet, and there are still a lot of areas where I can't attack. I'm trying to compensate for that a bit by adjusting the car and I'm adjusting my driving.

"I'm also sharing information with Nojiri-san, so using his experience we can work out what works and what doesn't. We work well as a two-car team."

At 26, Otsu is by some distance the oldest rookie in the 2021 field, five years the senior of Toyota proteges Ritomo Miyata and Sena Sakaguchi.

This is partly because he got started in car racing relatively late, graduating from the Suzuka Racing School in 2013 at the age of 19, while he also fell off the single-seater ladder when he lost his All-Japan Formula 3 drive in 2018 before being handed a second chance in 2019 as a last-minute replacement for Enaam Ahmed at ThreeBond.

That season led to a test chance in the Suzuka rookie test at the end of the year with Nakajima Racing, but he was beaten to the vacancy at the team by fellow Honda youngster Toshiki Oyu.

He focussed entirely on SUPER GT last year after being promoted to the GT500 ranks with Nakajima, sharing the team's Dunlop-shod Honda with Takuya Izawa - who will act as Otsu's advisor in Super Formula this year.

"I didn't race for about three years when I was in high school," said Otsu. "I'll turn 27 this year, so I'm a bit behind the others. I haven't always been on the path to the elite; I've had to take some detours, so I'm an 'old rookie'!

"But this year I've been given this opportunity and I am determined to beat the other rookies and young drivers. As I'm driving under the Red Bull banner, I have to show what I am capable of, and I want people to think, 'He may be a rookie, but he's fast' this year."

Hiroki Otsu（Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh）

Hiroki Otsu（Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Related video

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Previous article

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Hiroki Otsu
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
MotoGP

Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify

4
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”

5
IMSA Others

CHAMPCAR/CART: Rahal Straight dedication at Laguna Seca report

Latest news
Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
SF

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

14m
Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
SF

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Mar 17, 2021
Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement
SF

Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement

Mar 15, 2021
Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji
SF

Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji

Mar 12, 2021
Gallery: New Super Formula liveries on display at Suzuka
SF

Gallery: New Super Formula liveries on display at Suzuka

Mar 12, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
World Superbike / Breaking news

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Nissan, Michelin grappling with cold-track weakness
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan, Michelin grappling with cold-track weakness

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Hiroki Otsu
Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up
Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy
Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu set to fill Mugen Super Formula vacancy

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

More from
Mugen
Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres

Trending Today

Rare Subaru TCR cars find new home
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Rare Subaru TCR cars find new home

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

All engine suppliers that partnered McLaren in Formula 1 since 1966
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

All engine suppliers that partnered McLaren in Formula 1 since 1966

Latest news

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
SF Super Formula / Commentary

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Ishiura gets Inging advisory role after SF retirement

Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.