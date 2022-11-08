Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Top SF/SGT engineer joins Toyota WEC Hypercar effort
Super Formula News

Pourchaire in line for Super Formula test with Kondo Racing

FIA Formula 2 frontrunner Theo Pourchaire is in the frame for a Super Formula test outing next month as a potential replacement for Sacha Fenestraz at Kondo Racing.

Jamie Klein
By:
Pourchaire in line for Super Formula test with Kondo Racing
Listen to this article

Pourchaire will act as Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 reserve driver next year, having recently made his FP1 debut for the Hinwil squad at the Circuit of the Americas, but declared earlier this year that he will not stay in F2 for a third season.

Should he indeed elect to leave the series, Super Formula would offer a logical alternative for the 19-year-old Frenchman while he waits for a potential F1 race chance in 2024.

Motorsport.com understands that Pourchaire has been in touch with Kondo Racing about the possibility of replacing Fenestraz, who is unavailable for all bar the final two rounds of the 2023 Super Formula season as his Nissan Formula E deal will take precedence.

It now appears likely that Pourchaire will participate in the rookie test at Suzuka on December 7-8 in one of Kondo’s two Toyota-powered cars, with Kazuto Kotaka, who won the Super Formula Lights this year, in the other.

Kenta Yamashita is set to not participate in the test, but looks on course to remain at Kondo for a seventh consecutive season.

 

However, it remains to be seen whether a test outing for Pourchaire would translate into a race drive, as reports have also linked him to a potential third season in F2 with ART Grand Prix despite his previous keenness to move on.

Additionally, racing in Super Formula would make him unavailable to Alfa Romeo for three grand prix weekends due to clashes - namely the Emilia-Romagna GP in May, the Canadian GP in June and the Mexican GP in October.

Should Pourchaire ultimately opt against racing in Super Formula, ex-F1 driver Roberto Merhi could act as a potential back-up option for Kondo should it wish to run an international driver in the absence of Fenestraz.

Merhi was previously thought to be a contender to drive for Honda squad B-Max Racing, but his chances have faded as the second seat alongside likely incumbent Nobuharu Matsushita is now increasingly likely to go to HPD scholarship winner and Formula Regional Americas champion Raoul Hyman.

Read Also:

Euroformula driver set for TOM’S Lights chance

With Kotaka moving on from Super Formula Lights, the title-winning TOM’S team plans to use the Suzuka test to try out potential replacements.

One of those looks set to be Russian driver Vlad Lomko, who races under a French licence and finished as runner-up in the Euroformula Open series that uses the same Dallara F320 chassis as Super Formula Lights.

Toyota-backed Formula Regional Japan champion Miki Koyama will also be bidding for a place in the TOM’S line-up alongside Seita Nonaka and Hibiki Taira, who are both expected to stay with the team for another season.

 

shares
comments
Top SF/SGT engineer joins Toyota WEC Hypercar effort
Previous article

Top SF/SGT engineer joins Toyota WEC Hypercar effort
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Honda feels SUPER GT title battle was lost at Sugo Motegi
Super GT

Honda feels SUPER GT title battle was lost at Sugo

Subaru explains dismal end to SUPER GT title defence Motegi
Super GT

Subaru explains dismal end to SUPER GT title defence

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Theo Pourchaire
Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Formula 1

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing

Bahrain F2: Pourchaire wins chaotic feature race from Lawson Bahrain
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Pourchaire wins chaotic feature race from Lawson

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Kondo Racing More from
Kondo Racing
Kondo Nissan's champions had 'star watching over us' Motegi
Super GT

Kondo Nissan's champions had 'star watching over us'

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season Suzuka II
Super Formula

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first FE season

Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash Suzuka II
Super Formula

Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash

Latest news

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

Ford Performance went into last weekend’s NASCAR championship races vastly outnumbered but still managed to come away with two of the three 2022 titles.

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami
Automotive Automotive

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami

The all-terrain supercar will be unveiled at the Art Basel in Miami.

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo was left "disappointed" with Tuesday's MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.