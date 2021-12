The event took place on a short U-shaped course in Tokyo's Gaienmae district, close to the Olympic Stadium, with fans turning out in their thousands to enjoy the action.

Honda squad Team Mugen supplied its #15 Red Bull-liveried Super Formula contender as well as its NSX-GT SUPER GT car, with driving duties shared between Hiroki Otsu, Ukyo Sasahara and Toshiki Oyu.

The trio were joined by Honda MotoGP rider Takaaki Nakagami, who was riding a RC213V-S sports bike decked out in his usual Idemitsu LCR colours.

It was the first time an event of his type was held in Tokyo since Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly demonstrated a V8-powered RB7 in March 2019.

