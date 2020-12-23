Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula averts WEC clash with revised schedule

shares
comments
Super Formula averts WEC clash with revised schedule
By:

Super Formula has revealed a revised seven-round schedule for the 2021 season, alleviating a clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Japanese series had revealed a schedule for next season back in August, but the following month the release of the 2021 WEC calendar created a conflict between the 6 Hours of Fuji and Super Formula's Okayama round on September 25-26.

However, that has now been resolved with the latest version of the Super Formula calendar, which sees the Okayama race pushed back a week to October 2-3.

Additionally, the season finale at Suzuka has been brought forward by two weeks and is now slated to take place on October 30-31, one week before SUPER GT's season finale.

This change also avoids an overlap with the WRC's planned return to Japan on the second weekend on November.

The remainder of the Super Formula schedule remains the same as the previous version, with Fuji Speedway - which hosted the final round of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season last weekend - still set to hold the opening round on April 3-4.

2021 Super Formula calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 2 April 24-25 Suzuka Circuit
Round 3 May 15-16 Autopolis
Round 4 June 19-20 Sportsland SUGO
Round 5 August 28-29 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 6 October 2-3 Okayama International Circuit
Round 7 October 30-31 Suzuka Circuit
About this article

Series Super Formula
Author Jamie Klein

