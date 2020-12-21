Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

shares
comments
Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test
By:

Newly-crowned Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto will drive for Nakajima Racing in this week's post-season test at Fuji Speedway.

The entry list for the so-called 'rookie test' was released just ahead of the start of Tuesday morning's first session, with Yamamoto not listed for his usual Dandelion Racing team.

Instead, the three-time champion makes the move across to fellow Honda squad Nakajima Racing to drive the #64 car that was piloted this season by Tadasuke Makino, who missed the season finale at Fuji last weekend due to illness.

Suzuka race winner Toshiki Oyu is at the wheel of Nakajima's #65 car as usual.

Dandelion meanwhile will be running just one car for Nirei Fukuzumi, while another Honda team, Mugen, has also entered only one car for Tomoki Nojiri.

In the Toyota camp, Ritomo Miyata replaces the departing Nick Cassidy at TOM'S for the test, while Hiroaki Ishiura's seat at Inging is taken by Sena Sakaguchi, following the news that the two-time champion is stepping away from the series.

Another Super Formula Lights driver, Shunsuke Kohno, is also sharing Inging's third 'Rookie Racing' entry with regular driver Kazuya Oshima.

The only international rookie driver taking part in the test is Enaam Ahmed, who is sharing driving duties for the B-Max with Motopark squad with a variety of drivers that the team ran this year in Super Formula Lights, including Yoshiaki Katayama.

Kondo Racing, KCMG, Impul and Drago Corse are all running their full-season drivers.

The first test session begins at 08:50 local time on Tuesday and concludes at 10:50, with a second session to follow from 14:10 to 16:10.

Two more sessions follow on Wednesday, running from 09:00-11:00 and 14:00-16:00.

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle

Previous article

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

GM - Inside look at new engine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

GM - Inside look at new engine

Charlotte pedestrian walkway collapses
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Charlotte pedestrian walkway collapses

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

New eSports championship World eX launches on Motorsport.tv

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

Latest news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle

Tsuboi surprised to end season with most wins
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsuboi surprised to end season with most wins

Cassidy: Yamamoto should've won title "much more easily"
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy: Yamamoto should've won title "much more easily"

Trending

1
Supercars

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

2
IndyCar

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

5h
3
NASCAR Cup

GM - Inside look at new engine

4
NASCAR Cup

Charlotte pedestrian walkway collapses

5
IMSA

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Latest news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test
SF

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle
SF

Yamamoto hails "fair" Hirakawa after title-deciding battle

Tsuboi surprised to end season with most wins
SF

Tsuboi surprised to end season with most wins

Cassidy: Yamamoto should've won title "much more easily"
SF

Cassidy: Yamamoto should've won title "much more easily"

Fuji Super Formula: Yamamoto earns third title, Tsuboi wins
SF

Fuji Super Formula: Yamamoto earns third title, Tsuboi wins

Latest videos

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.