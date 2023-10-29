Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Ukyo Sasahara has been released from hospital following his terrifying crash in Saturday’s Suzuka Super Formula race.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Ukyo Sasahara, #36 VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

TOM’S driver Sasahara was involved in a high-speed shunt at 130R on the fourth lap of the penultimate round of the season, as he made contact with the Nakajima Racing machine of Hiroki Otsu.

Sasahara’s car was launched towards the catch fencing, with his monocoque clearing the fence and hurtling all the way down to the lower part of Suzuka’s crossover, near Degner 1.

The race was red-flagged and abandoned due to the damage to the catch fencing, which was repaired later the same evening ahead of Sunday’s season finale.

Sasahara was admitted to hospital and was diagnosed with concussion, preventing him from participating in the final race.

However, TOM’S announced on Sunday evening that the 27-year-old had been released from hospital earlier that day to continue his recovery from home.

A brief statement on social media read: “We heard from Sasahara himself that ‘my body is steadily returning to normal’, but as a precaution a second medical check-up is planned.”

It remains to be seen whether Sasahara will be declared fit to participate in next week’s SUPER GT season finale at Motegi, where he is due to drive a TOM’S Toyota GR Supra alongside Giuliano Alesi.

The other driver involved in the 130R crash, Nakajima substitute Otsu, escaped with only light bruising.

Otsu was seen at the track pre-race on Sunday, but was unable to compete as there was insufficient time for the Nakajima squad to repair his car following the crash.

Ukyo Sasahara, #36 VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ukyo Sasahara, #36 VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Jamie Klein
