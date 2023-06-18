Subscribe
Previous / Nojiri still not "at 100%" at Sugo after collapsed lung
Super Formula / Sugo Race report

Sugo Super Formula: Miyata wins to snatch points lead from Lawson

TOM’S driver Ritomo Miyata scored his second victory of the 2023 Super Formula season at Sugo to snatch the championship lead from Red Bull junior Liam Lawson.

Rachit Thukral
By:

From second on the grid, Miyata passed polesitter and early leader Toshiki Oyu on lap 13 of 51 and then enjoyed a relatively straightforward run to the finish, claiming a dominant 22-second win.

With Mugen’s Lawson finishing only fifth due with a strategy that backfired, Miyata overturned what had been a two-point deficit in the standings to take a 12-point lead into the final four races of the season.

When the race started, Oyu made a clean start from pole for TGM Grand Prix to retain the lead into Turn 1 from Miyata, as both Mugen’s Tomoki Nojiri and Impul’s Ryo Hirakawa both got away poorly to promote Sho Tsuboi and Lawson into third and fourth positions.

Further back, Miyata’s team-mate Giuliano Alesi lost control all by himself into Turn 5, with an innocent Yuhi Sekiguchi making contact with the TOM'S driver and picking up a broken front wing.

With Sekiguchi limping back to the pits with his front wing stuck underneath his Impul machine, the safety car was immediately deployed, neutralising the battle at the front.

Racing resumed on lap five after both Sekiguchi and Alesi retired from the race, with Oyu doing enough to hold onto his advantage from Miyata.

But as the race wore on, it became clear that Oyu was struggling for performance, giving Miyata a sniff of victory.

On lap 12, Miyata got a brilliant run coming out of the final turn and, using the OTS, the TOM’S driver blasted past Oyu at the start/finish straight, taking the lead well before the braking point into Turn 1.

On the next lap it was Tsuboi who was challenging Oyu, the Inging driver trying to go around the outside of the TGM driver into Turn 1. But while Tsuboi was only just alongside, Oyu lost the rear and went into the gravel trap, dropping all the way down to eighth and elevating Tsuboi into second.

This would set up a two-way fight between Miyata and Tsuboi for the lead, with Miyata pitting on lap 17 and Tsuboi staying out on track for longer in the ostensible hope of a safety car.

But the safety car that Tsuboi had hoped for never materialised and Miyata managed to punch in some rapid laps on fresh tyres, halving Tsuboi’s virtual advantage to under 13s.

That meant that when Tsuboi finally pitted for the lead on lap 35, he dropped all the way down to eighth, while Miyata assumed the effective lead of the race.

From there on, Miyata was untroubled up front as he claimed a second win of 2023 in three races, strengthening his bid for the title.

Nojiri, carrying a new chassis this weekend, rebounded from a slow start to finish second, having pitted on lap 12 to regain the positions he had lost on the opening lap.

The final position on the podium went to Dandelion’s Tadasuke Makino, who was one of the first drivers to pit on lap 11, with his strategy call allowing him to score a first top-three result since Motegi in 2022.

Rookie Racing’s Kazuya Oshima was another driver to benefit from an early pitstop, bagging his best result of the season in fourth.

Lawson was the last frontrunner to pit on lap 42 and lost a number of positions to his rivals, rejoining in eighth, but he made good advantage of fresh tyres in the final stages of the races, passing the KCMG car of Kamui Kobayashi on the final lap to complete a strong recovery drive to fifth.

Tsuboi eventually came home in seventh, while the points runners were completed by Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing), Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG) and Sena Sakaguchi (Inging).

Oyu eventually retired from the race after his car was wheeled back into the garage on lap 32.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Vantelin Team TOM'S 51
2 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 51 22.272
3 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 51 26.961
4 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima
docomo business ROOKIE 51 29.077
5 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Team Mugen 51 29.223
6 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Team KCMG 51 29.949
7 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 51 36.506
8 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 51 38.864
9 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
Team KCMG 51 39.995
10 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 51 40.377
11 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 51 40.418
12 65 Japan Ren Sato
TCS Nakajima Racing 51 41.218
13 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 51 54.394
14 4 Japan Kazuto Kotaka
Kondo Racing 51 59.013
15 6 Japan Kakunoshin Ohta
Japan Dandelion Racing 51 1'03.420
16 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Racing 51 1'04.028
17 55 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
TGM Grand Prix 51 1'06.950
18 51 United Kingdom Raoul Hyman
B-Max Racing Team 50 1 Lap
50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
B-Max Racing Team 33 18 Laps
53 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TGM Grand Prix 30 21 Laps
36 France Giuliano Alesi
Vantelin Team TOM'S 3 48 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Nojiri still not "at 100%" at Sugo after collapsed lung
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Canadian GP

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SF Super Formula
Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SGT Super GT
Suzuka

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

SUPC Supercars

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

SF Super Formula
Sugo

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe