Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
05 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
16 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Sugo / Qualifying report

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

shares
comments
Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole
By:

Red Bull Formula 1 reserve driver Sergio Sette Camara secured a shock pole position for his Super Formula debut at Sugo.

B-Max Racing driver Sergio Sette Camara, who caused two red flags during a tricky day of practice on Saturday, initially missed out on escaping his Q1 group, which was disrupted by a crash for Nakajima Racing driver Toshiki Oyu at SP Corner.

But when Oyu had his time erased for causing the red flag, Sette Camara was able to advance to Q2 after all, and the Brazilian proceeded to set the fourth-fastest time in that session to progress to the eight-car Q3 pole shootout at his first attempt.

Sette Camara then set the fastest time of the day of 1m04.235s to beat Ryo Hirakawa - the poleman for the opening two rounds of the season and again fastest in practice on Saturday - to the top spot by just 0.053s.

It was also a first Super Formula pole for the B-Max team, which is operating just one car this weekend in the absence of most of the staff from partner squad Motopark.

Motorsport.tv will show today's Sugo Super Formula round live, starting from 5.30am GMT. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for details.

Kondo Racing rookie Sacha Fenestraz continued his streak of top-three qualifying placings with third, just 0.090s off the pace, while reigning champion Nick Cassidy (TOM'S) took fourth on the grid in his first Q3 appearance of the year.

Tomoki Nojiri, also making it to Q3 for the first time in 2020, was fifth for Team Mugen ahead of the second TOM'S car of Kazuki Nakajima, Kenta Yamashita (Kondo) and Ukyo Sasahara (Mugen), who is again standing in for Red Bull junior Juri Vips this weekend.

Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) was fastest of those to drop out in Q2 following an off at High Point corner, followed by the winner of the last two Sugo races and the lap record holder, Dandelion Racing's two-time champion Naoki Yamamoto.

The pair will share the fifth row of the grid, while Okayama winner Sho Tsuboi (Inging) could manage no better than 13th this time.

Oyu being demoted to the back of the grid elevated Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion) to 15th on the grid ahead of Drago Corse stand-in Koudai Tsukakoshi, Inging's third driver Kazuya Oshima and Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG), who was slowest in his Q1 group.

Q3 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 50 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
Buzz Racing with B-Max 1'04.235
2 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'04.288 0.053
3 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 1'04.325 0.090
4 1 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'04.351 0.116
5 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'04.424 0.189
6 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'04.453 0.218
7 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 1'04.582 0.347
8 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 1'04.739 0.504
View full results
Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Previous article

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Sugo
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The "Great Races": Henry Ford's Victory in 1901
Automotive Automotive / News

The "Great Races": Henry Ford's Victory in 1901

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Press release

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

Budweiser joins tribute to Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Budweiser joins tribute to Dale Earnhardt

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Latest news

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Trending

1
Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

37m
2
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

26m
3
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

4
WEC

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022

5
Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

Latest news

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
SF

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
SF

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
SF

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights 02:03
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident 00:51
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.