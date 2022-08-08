Super Formula outlines 2023 calendar
Super Formula has outlined its 2023 calendar, although without specifying the number of races the campaign will comprise.
The Japanese single-seater series will again visit five different tracks next year, with Fuji Speedway maintaining the second date that it picked up last year at the expense of Motegi.
Suzuka also keeps both of its dates, while Autopolis, Sugo and Motegi will be visited once apiece.
Okayama, dropped from the 2021 schedule owing to financial difficulties, remains absent.
All seven race weekends maintain their 2022 dates, with Fuji opening up the season on April 7-9 and Suzuka closing things out on October 27-29.
But there is intrigue in the fact that all seven events are listed as three-day meetings.
Super Formula elected to turn three of its seven race weekends into double-headers this year, bringing the total number of races up to 10, and the series has openly suggested that it could add more two-race weekends.
This year, Friday practice only occurs during the three weekends featuring two races, namely the Fuji opener and the final two events of the season at Honda-owned tracks Motegi and Suzuka.
However, Super Formula shared the bill with the All-Japan Superbike series for this year's April Suzuka and Autopolis events, and turning these races into double-headers would be a logistical challenge should the collaboration continue.
Pre-season testing dates have yet to be announced.
Provisional 2023 Super Formula calendar:
|
Date
|
Venue
|
April 7-9
|
Fuji Speedway
|
April 21-23
|
Suzuka Circuit
|
May 19-21
|
Autopolis
|
June 16-18
|
Sportsland Sugo
|
July 14-16
|
Fuji Speedway
|
August 18-20
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
October 27-29
|Suzuka Circuit
