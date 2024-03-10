Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri wins season-opener, Pourchaire 18th on debut
Tomoki Nojiri opened his bid for a third Super Formula title with a straightforward victory in the first round of the new season at Suzuka.
Watch: Round 1: Suzuka Highlights
Mugen driver Nojiri made a perfect start from third on the grid to leap ahead of surprise poleman Sena Sakaguchi and Kakunoshin Ota at the first corner, and from there his position was never truly threatened over the course of the 31-lap race.
Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) and Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) completed the podium, both gaining ground by clearing their mandatory pitstops early.
Both front-row starters lost positions off the start, as Inging’s Sakaguchi slipped to third behind both Nojiri and a fast-starting Ren Sato (Nakajima), and Ota plummeted from second to seventh.
Surviving an early safety car restart with his lead intact, Nojiri left his stop until lap 13, having extended a lead of nearly three seconds over Sato, resuming ahead of both Yamashita and Yamamoto, who stopped on lap 11 and 10 respectively after the pit window opened.
Sato left his stop until lap 15, but found himself jumped not only by Yamashita and Yamamoto but also Dandelion Racing man Ota and KCMG’s Nirei Fukuzumi.
From there, the order at the front remained unchanged as Nojiri eased to a 12th career victory by 1.855s from Yamashita, while Yamamoto recorded his best finish in a dry race since 2020 on his comeback race from the neck injuries that ruled him out of last year's finale.
Ota recovered from his poor start to finish fourth ahead of Sato and Fukuzumi, making his debut as a Toyota driver after his off-season switch from Honda.
Naoki Yamamoto, PONOS NAKAJIMA RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Sakaguchi left his pitstop until lap 19 and slipped to seventh as a result, while the points scorers were completed by last-minute TGM Grand Prix signing Nobuharu Matsushita, Ayumu Iwasa (Mugen) and Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion).
Iwasa finished as top rookie, having been the last to stop on lap 26, initially dropping to 10th before passing Makino around the outside at Spoon once his tyres were up to temperature.
Of the other newcomers, Iori Kimura was 12th for B-Max Racing behind a struggling Sho Tsuboi (TOM’S), Juju Noda (TGM) was 17th and Theo Pourchaire (Team Impul) was 18th on a miserable Super Formula debut for the reigning Formula 2 champion.
That followed an off at Turn 7 (formerly Dunlop Curve) for the French driver that required his front wing to be changed during his pitstop.
Pourchaire’s teammate Yuji Kunimoto and Kazuto Kotaka (Kondo) were both eliminated in a clash at the Esses on lap 2, which brought out the safety car, while Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) dropped out with a loose wheel late on.
Super Formula Suzuka - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|T. Nojiri Team Mugen
|16
|31
|
57'14.911
|20
|2
|K. Yamashita Kondo Racing
|3
|31
|
+1.855
57'16.766
|1.855
|15
|3
|N. Yamamoto PONOS Nakajima Racing
|64
|31
|
+3.091
57'18.002
|1.236
|11
|4
|K. Ohta Dandelion Racing
|6
|31
|
+3.845
57'18.756
|0.754
|8
|5
|R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing
|65
|31
|
+13.705
57'28.616
|9.860
|6
|6
|N. Fukuzumi Team KCMG
|8
|31
|
+15.716
57'30.627
|2.011
|5
|7
|S. Sakaguchi Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING
|38
|31
|
+16.833
57'31.744
|1.117
|4
|8
|N. Matsushita TGM Grand Prix
|55
|31
|
+17.836
57'32.747
|1.003
|3
|9
|A. Iwasa Team Mugen
|15
|31
|
+18.425
57'33.336
|0.589
|2
|10
|T. Makino Dandelion Racing
|5
|31
|
+23.912
57'38.823
|5.487
|1
|11
|S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S
|36
|31
|
+25.770
57'40.681
|1.858
|12
|
I. Kimura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
|50
|31
|
+30.377
57'45.288
|4.607
|13
|K. Oshima docomo business ROOKIE
|14
|31
|
+33.224
57'48.135
|2.847
|14
|A. Miyake ThreeBond Racing
|12
|31
|
+45.170
58'00.081
|11.946
|15
|U. Sasahara Vantelin Team TOM'S
|37
|31
|
+52.160
58'07.071
|6.990
|16
|T. Oyu Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING
|39
|31
|
+53.621
58'08.532
|1.461
|17
|J. Noda TGM Grand Prix
|53
|31
|
+1'09.374
58'24.285
|15.753
|18
|T. Pourchaire ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|19
|31
|
+1'18.873
58'33.784
|9.499
|19
|K. Kobayashi Team KCMG
|7
|28
|
+3 Laps
53'21.624
|3 Laps
|dnf
|Y. Kunimoto ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|20
|1
|
+30 Laps
1'49.205
|27 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|K. Kotaka Kondo Racing
|4
|1
|
+30 Laps
1'49.284
|0.079
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Marquez "gave up" maiden Ducati MotoGP podium shot in Qatar GP
Quartararo: Yamaha "further than ever" from MotoGP rivals
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments