Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start Next / Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me"
Super Formula / Suzuka Race report

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita beats Nojiri for maiden win

B-Max Honda driver Nobuharu Matsushita produced a masterful drive in treacherous conditions at Suzuka to pass long-time leader Tomoki Nojiri and claim his maiden Super Formula victory.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Reigning champion Nojiri dominated the majority of the race from pole position, with the Mugen Honda driver's advantage over the rest of the field peaking at well over 10 seconds early in the 31-lap contest.

But the tide started shifting slowly when both Tadasuke Makino and Matsushita dispatched front row starter Kenta Yamashita in quick succession on laps 7 and 9 respectively, and set about chasing Nojiri for the victory.

By lap 15 Makino had brought the gap to Nojiri down to seven seconds, with Matsushita following him closely behind in third place.

Matsushita made multiple attempts at passing Makino for second, but the Dandelion driver was able to resist his advances each time and just about hold on to position.

However, just four laps from the finish, Matsushita was finally able to pull off a move over Makino into the final chicane, allowing him to chase after Nojiri for victory.

The 28-year-old wasted no time in closing the gap to the championship leader, reducing his lead from three seconds to 1.5s in the span of a single lap.

On the penultimate lap, Matsushita went around the outside of Nojiri into Turn 1, making the move stick to clinch a maiden victory in Japan’s premier single-seater series for himself and the B-Max Racing team.

Nojiri eventually finished five seconds off the lead in second, albeit with an enhanced 16-point lead in the championship, with Makino completing an-all Honda podium in third, matching his career-best result.

Sacha Fenestraz had a fairly lonely race en route to fourth, the Kondo driver not having the pace to fight for a podium position after being jumped by Matsushita and Makino on the opening lap.

KCMG secured a double points finish with Kamui Kobayashi leading home teammate Yuji Kunimoto in fifth after the team elected to use team orders to allow the former to chase after Fenestraz for fourth.

Fuji Race 1 winner Ryo Hirakawa completed an impressive recovery drive from 12th on the grid to finish seventh at the flag, having dropped down to 14th in the early stages of the race.

The Toyota Hypercar driver pulled off some great moves in the wet to limit the damage to his title hopes, passing a struggling Toshiki Oyu for seventh on lap 19 at the final chicane.

Oyu continued to tumble down the order in the final part of the race, allowing Nakajima Racing teammate Naoki Yamamoto to bag his first points of the season in ninth behind the second Dandelion car of Hiroki Otsu.

The list of points scorers was completed by Red Bull junior Ren Sato (Team Goh).

A minority of drivers elected to make a pitstop in a race where tyre change was not mandatory, with Yamashita the highest-place driver to do so en route to 16th.

Having dropped outside the podium positions early on after starting from the front row, Yamashita dived into the pits at the end of lap 11 for a fresh set of wet tyres. 

But that strategy backfired when a Kondo mechanic dropped the jacks before the front-right tyre was bolted on properly, costing him crucial time and leaving him tumbling down the pack.

Suzuka Super Formula - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
B-Max Racing Team 31
2 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 31 5.053
3 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 31 8.113
4 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 31 18.419
5 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
KCMG 31 21.894
6 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 31 44.604
7 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 31 46.381
8 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Japan Dandelion Racing 31 47.809
9 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 31 51.564
10 53 Japan Ren Sato
Team Goh 31 52.487
11 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Team Impul 31 53.087
12 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 31 1'03.453
13 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 31 1'13.308
14 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 31 1'17.697
15 36 France Giuliano Alesi
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 31 1'18.337
16 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 31 1'19.426
17 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 31 1'28.460
18 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 31 1'28.956
19 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima
docomo business ROOKIE 31 1'30.411
20 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 30 1 Lap
21 55 Japan Atsushi Miyake
Team Goh 25 6 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start
Previous article

Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start
Next article

Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me"

Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me"
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Bautista wins final race as Rea, Razgatlioglu collide

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea claims 100th race win for Kawasaki

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me"
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me"

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita beats Nojiri for maiden win
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita beats Nojiri for maiden win

Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start
Super Formula Super Formula

Sasahara: Kunimoto block cost me "easy" front row start

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri stretches points lead with pole
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri stretches points lead with pole

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.