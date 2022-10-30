Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash Next / Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri ends season with dominant win
Super Formula / Suzuka II Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri storms to sixth pole of 2022

Newly-crowned Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri scored his sixth pole position of the 2022 season in the final qualifying session of the year at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri storms to sixth pole of 2022
Listen to this article

Fresh from wrapping up his second title with a race to spare on Saturday, Nojiri topped his Q1 group with ease before going on to grab the top spot for Sunday's finale with a best lap of 1m36.003s in the Q2 pole shootout.

The Mugen driver's sixth pole of the year means he equals the modern-era benchmark set by Toranosuke Takagi in 2000 and Tsugio Matsuda in 2008. He has also matched Honda stablemate Naoki Yamamoto for the most poles among active Super Formula drivers on 13.

As on Saturday, TOM'S driver Ritomo Miyata proved Nojiri's nearest opponent, missing out on his first career pole by a scant 0.040s.

Hiroki Otsu was the surprise package of the morning as the Dandelion driver, who only qualified 16th on Saturday, grabbed third spot ahead of the second Mugen car of Saturday winner Ukyo Sasahara and Sho Tsuboi (Inging).

Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) and Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing), who go into the final race of the year tied for second in the drivers' standings, will start sixth and seventh on the grid respectively.

Completing the top 10 were rookie Atsushi Miyake (Team Goh), Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima Racing) and Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion), who once again was fastest in his Q1 group only to slump in Q2.

Giuliano Alesi (TOM'S) made it out of Q1 for the first time since April's Fuji opener, but could only manage the 11th-fastest time in Q2.

After finishing on the podium on Saturday, Red Bull junior Ren Sato (Goh) blotted his copybook with a spin on his out lap in Q1, subsequently just missing out on a Q2 spot and qualifying in 14th place.

Kenta Yamashita's woes in the second Kondo Racing car continued as he was slowest of all in his Q1 segment, leaving him 19th on the grid ahead of Impul driver Yuhi Sekiguchi.

The final race of the Super Formula season begins at 2.30pm local time (GMT +9).

Suzuka Super Formula (Round 10) - Q2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'36.003
2 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'36.043 0.040
3 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'36.468 0.465
4 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 1'36.612 0.609
5 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'36.669 0.666
6 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 1'36.688 0.685
7 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 1'36.735 0.732
8 55 Japan Atsushi Miyake
Team Goh 1'36.738 0.735
9 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'36.746 0.743
10 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'36.789 0.786
11 36 France Giuliano Alesi
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'36.953 0.950
12 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 1'37.255 1.252
View full results
shares
comments
Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash
Previous article

Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash
Next article

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri ends season with dominant win

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri ends season with dominant win
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri ends season with dominant win Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri ends season with dominant win

Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash Suzuka II
Super Formula

Fenestraz: "Weird" lack of pace after-effect of Fuji crash

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola

Thomas Neubauer held off the attacks from Eliseo Donno, who was forced to retire with a damaged front suspension, to take the title of Trofeo Pirelli World Champion.

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands
General General

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands

Tom Coronel scored the Netherlands’ second gold medal of the FIA Motorsport Games after controlling the Touring Car contest at Paul Ricard.

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock

The over-enthusiastic behaviour of fans in the Formula 1 paddock in Mexico City has left drivers frustrated and calling for more respect for their personal space.

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration

Mick Schumacher was left frustrated during Formula 1 qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix after a track limits offence cost him a lap time that would have allowed him to progress into Q2.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.