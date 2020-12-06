Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka II / Race report

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu wins as title race tightens

shares
comments
Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu wins as title race tightens
By:

Honda protege Toshiki Oyu scored his first Super Formula victory in the penultimate round of the season at Suzuka, as the title race took another dramatic turn.

From second on the grid, Nakajima Racing rookie Oyu sat behind poleman and early leader Nick Cassidy, and gained the advantage when Cassidy's TOM'S machine appeared to suffer an engine problem at the start of lap nine of 30.

Oyu was then tasked with keeping fellow Honda man Nirei Fukuzumi behind him, hanging on by just half a second to become the sixth different race winner of the season.

Pre-race championship leader Naoki Yamamoto was another early retirement, slowing during the first safety car period, and he now leads the championship jointly with Ryo Hirakawa, who recovered from 14th on the grid to finish seventh.

Yamamoto had been running third behind Cassidy and Oyu in the early stages before the first of three safety car periods, caused by Sacha Fenestraz crashing at the final chicane while dicing for position with Kamui Kobayashi - who also suffered damage and had to pit.

When Yamamoto dropped out, it was Fukuzumi that was promoted to third place, and after misfortune struck for Cassidy, Oyu was promoted into the lead ahead of Fukuzumi.

A second safety car period was triggered as Cassidy came to a halt at the outside of Turn 1, flames coming out of the back of his ailing TOM'S machine, with his teammate Kazuki Nakajima suffering a puncture at almost the exact same time.

That prompted everyone to pit with the exception of Nobuharu Matsushita and Ukyo Sasahara, who moved into a temporary one-two until their stops.

The final caution period, caused by a puncture and a spin for Yuji Kunimoto at the S Curve, prompted Matsushita and Sasahara to pit, promoting Oyu back to the lead.

It was then a matter of fending off the remaining Dandelion car of Fukuzumi for the remaining laps after the final restart on lap 23, and although Fukuzumi was within half a second of his rival entering the final lap, he never looked close enough to pass.

Nonetheless, it was a first podium of the year for Fukuzumi, while Yuhi Sekiguchi was third for Impul, also scoring his first top-three of the season.

Sho Tsuboi (Inging) was fourth ahead of Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen), up from 17th on the grid, while Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) was able to hold Hirakawa at bay for sixth.

Hirakawa is now tied at the head of the standings with Yamamoto on 55 points, with both drivers now not needing to drop scores ahead of this month's Fuji finale.

Cassidy is third on gross scores but fourth behind Nojiri when dropped scores are considered.

Completing the scorers were Tadasuke Makino (Nakajima), Kazuya Oshima (Inging) and Hiroaki Ishiura (Inging), with Sasahara (Mugen) ending up 11th.

Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse) matched her best Super Formula finish in 12th ahead of the two B-Max Racing cars of Charles Milesi and Matsushita. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 30
2 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 30 0.462
3 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 30 10.449
4 39 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 30 10.975
5 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 30 15.092
6 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 30 16.765
7 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 30 17.391
8 64 Japan Tadasuke Makino
TCS Nakajima Racing 30 19.224
9 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima
ROOKIE Racing 30 19.321
10 38 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 30 20.763
11 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 30 21.786
12 12 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 30 23.238
13 51 France Charles Milesi
Buzz Racing with B-Max 30 23.424
14 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Buzz Racing with B-Max 30 24.260
15 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
carrozzeria Team KCMG 30 28.499
16 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Vantelin Team TOM'S 29 1 Lap
17 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
carrozzeria Team KCMG 18 12 Laps
18 1 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Vantelin Team TOM'S 8 22 Laps
19 5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 5 25 Laps
20 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 1 29 Laps
View full results
