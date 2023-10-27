Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri leads Miyata in practice
Reigning Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri topped the sole practice session ahead of this weekend's final round of the season at Suzuka, beating points leader Ritomo Miyata by two tenths.
Team Mugen driver Nojiri set a best lap of 1m38.895s in the closing moments of Friday afternoon's 90-minute session, which was the only running ahead of qualifying for the first of two races at Suzuka on Saturday morning.
That was enough for Nojiri, who has to make up a 10-point deficit to TOM'S man Miyata, to top the session by 0.230 seconds amid a flurry of late improvements on new tyres late on.
Just prior to the session, Nojiri had spoken of the desire to use Friday's running to put pressure on his title rivals Miyata and Liam Lawson, as he aims to earn a historic third consecutive title this weekend.
"If you're fast in practice, you can apply pressure on your rivals, and if you have some margin, you don't have to show your hand to them. These kinds of tactics are important in a short race week."
Behind Miyata, Inging's Sho Tsuboi was third-fastest, 0.287s off the pace, while Lawson was fourth, just a further seven thousandths back as he reacclimatised to Super Formula machinery following his five-race Formula 1 spell for AlphaTauri.
Rookie Kakunoshin Ota was an impressive fifth for Dandelion Racing ahead of Kondo Racing's Kenta Yamashita and the second Inging car of Sena Sakaguchi.
Hiroki Otsu, standing in for an injured Naoki Yamamoto this weekend, was the lead Nakajima Racing car in eighth, one place ahead of his team-mate Ren Sato.
TGM Grand Prix newcomer Riki Okusa, who was announced only on Wednesday as Toshiki Oyu's replacement for the Suzuka weekend, was a creditable 17th-fastest in his first Super Formula outing, 1.121s off the pace.
That put the youngster ahead of several other runners, including team-mate Cem Bolukbasi, who was 20th in the sister TGM car.
The session was interrupted early on by two red flag periods. The first followed a high-speed crash for Kazuto Kotaka at Turn 2, with the Kondo driver not re-appearing for the rest of the session. The second stoppage was caused by debris.
Qualifying for the penultimate round of the Super Formula season takes place at 9.30am local time on Saturday, with the 31-lap race following later in the day at 2.30pm.
- Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.
Suzuka Super Formula - practice results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|T. Nojiri Team Mugen
|1
|22
|
1'38.895
|211.387
|2
|R. Miyata Vantelin Team TOM'S
|37
|21
|
+0.230
1'39.125
|0.230
|210.897
|3
|S. Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
|38
|21
|
+0.287
1'39.182
|0.057
|210.776
|4
|L. Lawson Team Mugen
|15
|24
|
+0.294
1'39.189
|0.007
|210.761
|5
|K. Ohta Dandelion Racing
|6
|28
|
+0.328
1'39.223
|0.034
|210.689
|6
|K. Yamashita Kondo Racing
|3
|26
|
+0.404
1'39.299
|0.076
|210.527
|7
|S. Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING
|39
|21
|
+0.418
1'39.313
|0.014
|210.498
|8
|H. Otsu TCS Nakajima Racing
|64
|25
|
+0.523
1'39.418
|0.105
|210.275
|9
|R. Sato TCS Nakajima Racing
|65
|27
|
+0.534
1'39.429
|0.011
|210.252
|10
|T. Makino Dandelion Racing
|5
|22
|
+0.539
1'39.434
|0.005
|210.241
|11
|N. Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing
|12
|21
|
+0.541
1'39.436
|0.002
|210.237
|12
|N. Matsushita B-Max Racing Team
|50
|24
|
+0.613
1'39.508
|0.072
|210.085
|13
|Y. Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|19
|17
|
+0.696
1'39.591
|0.083
|209.910
|14
|Y. Kunimoto Team KCMG
|18
|23
|
+0.781
1'39.676
|0.085
|209.731
|15
|K. Oshima docomo business ROOKIE
|14
|26
|
+0.890
1'39.785
|0.109
|209.502
|16
|R. Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
|20
|19
|
+1.031
1'39.926
|0.141
|209.206
|17
|
R. Okusa TGM Grand Prix
|53
|26
|
+1.121
1'40.016
|0.090
|209.018
|18
|U. Sasahara Vantelin Team TOM'S
|36
|21
|
+1.299
1'40.194
|0.178
|208.647
|19
|K. Kobayashi Team KCMG
|7
|20
|
+1.483
1'40.378
|0.184
|208.264
|20
|C. Bolukbasi TGM Grand Prix
|55
|23
|
+1.610
1'40.505
|0.127
|208.001
|21
|R. Hyman B-Max Racing Team
|51
|18
|
+4.287
1'43.182
|2.677
|202.605
|22
|K. Kotaka Kondo Racing
|4
|5
|
+9.761
1'48.656
|5.474
|192.398
|View full results
