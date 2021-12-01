Super Formula Lights drivers set to join Super Formula test

Ren Sato, Hibiki Taira and Atsushi Miyake were named on a list of 21 drivers that will participate in the three-day test on December 7-9 released on Wednesday by series organiser JRP, but with no team affiliation mentioned - meaning it's unclear who will drive for which team.

Both Sato and Miyake will participate in all three days of the test, while Taira will only be in action on the final day, reserved for drivers who have contested three or fewer Super Formula races.

This definition notably excludes Giuliano Alesi, who participated in five races for TOM'S this season, but the Frenchman appears on the entry list and will be in action for the first two days of the test.

There are few other surprises on the list, although Alesi's inclusion means there are a total of 12 Toyota-affiliated drivers on the list (excluding Taira), despite only 11 Toyota-powered cars participating in the championship this year.

Notable absences include Nobuharu Matsushita, who drove for B-Max Racing this season and was named for that team on the entry list of the concurrent Super Formula Lights test, and Ukyo Sasahara, who had been linked to a potential Super Formula return full-time for 2022.

Tatiana Calderon is also absent, the Colombian having already revealed that she is unlikely to return to the series next year.

Super Formula drivers will get eight hours of running across Tuesday and Wednesday, split into four two-hour sessions. The morning session will run from 8.45am-10.45am on Tuesday, and 9am-11am on Wednesday, while on both days the afternoon's running will take place from 2pm-4pm.

The designated rookie drivers will then be given two one-hour sessions on Thursday morning, from 9am-10am and then from 10.30am-11.30am.

A full entry list for the test is set to be released on Tuesday morning.

Super Formula Lights will also be in action with a pair of sessions on Monday and a single period on Tuesday in between the two Super Formula sessions.

Suzuka test entry list (December 7-8):

Kazuya Oshima (J)

Hiroki Otsu (J)

Toshiki Oyu (J)

Yuji Kunimoto (J)

Kamui Kobayashi (J)

Sena Sakaguchi (J)

Sacha Fenestraz (F)

Ren Sato (J)

Giuliano Alesi (F)

Yuhi Sekiguchi (J)

Sho Tsuboi (J)

Kazuki Nakajima (J)

Tomoki Nojiri (J)

Ryo Hirakawa (J)

Nirei Fukuzumi (J)

Tadasuke Makino (J)

Atsushi Miyake (J)

Ritomo Miyata (J)

Kenta Yamashita (J)

Naoki Yamamoto (J)

Suzuka test entry list (December 9 - rookie drivers only): Ren Sato (J) Hibiki Taira (J) Atsushi Miyake (J)