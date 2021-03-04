Top events
Previous / Alesi named in three-car TOM'S Super Formula Lights squad
Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

By:
, News Editor

Super Formula has released an 18-car entry list for next week's first official pre-season test at Suzuka, with B-Max Racing not taking part.

B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

B-Max was absent from the entry list for the two-day test slated for March 11-12 published on Thursday, leaving just seven Honda-powered entries in the field.

Motorsport.com reported last week that a deal had been reached for B-Max to field Yves Baltas this season, but it was understood the team's participation in the Suzuka test hinged on Baltas being able to obtain a visa to enter Japan in time.

It remains to be seen whether Baltas can participate in the second pre-season test at Fuji on March 23-24, which precedes the opening round at the same track on April 3-4.

Also set to miss the Suzuka test are three Toyota drivers: Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing), Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Kazuki Nakajima (TOM'S).

Fenestraz is still unable to enter Japan due to travel restrictions, which are also forcing him to sit out this weekend's SUPER GT pre-season test at Okayama.

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship pair Kobayashi and Nakajima meanwhile are set to miss the Fuji season opener owing to a clash with the WEC's opening round in Portimao.

Replacements for all three drivers have yet to be named, but it appears likely all three affected teams will use the Suzuka test to bed in their eventual stand-ins for the Fuji race.

Drago Corse driver Tatiana Calderon faces a similar clash with the WEC, but has already arrived in Japan ahead of pre-season testing and is expected to race at Fuji.

Suzuka test teams and drivers:

Engine

Team

Drivers
Toyota

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

TBA

TOM’S

Japan Ritomo Miyata

TBA

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo Racing

Japan Kenta Yamashita

TBA

Honda

 

 

 

 

Dandelion Racing

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Team Mugen

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Nakajima Racing

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Drago Corse

Colombia Tatiana Calderon
