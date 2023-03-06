Subscribe
Super Formula Testing report

Nojiri leads Yamamoto on first day of Suzuka Super Formula test

Reigning Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri topped the opening day of official pre-season testing at Suzuka, as the series' updated SF23 car proved immediately on the pace of its predecessor.

Jamie Klein
By:
Nojiri leads Yamamoto on first day of Suzuka Super Formula test
Driving the Red Bull-liveried #1 car for Team Mugen, Nojiri was the only driver to break into the 1m35s on Monday, as he posted a 1m35.955s in the closing stages of the two-hour afternoon session.

That was faster than he had managed in qualifying for the final round of the 2022 season at Suzuka in the previous-generation SF19, although it fell short of Sho Tsuboi's best time set in pre-season testing this time last year.

Three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto led a two-three for Nakajima Racing with a 1m36.027s ahead of his new team-mate Ren Sato, continuing the team's encouraging form from last December's post-season test.

Kamui Kobayashi was the best of the Toyota runners for KCMG in fourth place, having sat atop the timesheets before the final flurry of improvements at the end of the session, ahead of Ryo Hirakawa for Team Impul.

Toshiki Oyu enjoyed a strong first day of official testing with the reborn TGM Grand Prix team, ending up eighth-fastest behind Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion) and Tsuboi (Inging).

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson was the best of the rookies in ninth place with a best time of 1m36.770s, around eight tenths off the pace of his Mugen team-mate Nojiri.

Completing the top 10 was Ukyo Sasahara, who is standing in for an injured Kenta Yamashita at Kondo Racing for this test.

Sasahara had the only real accident of note of the day during the two-hour morning session when he suffered a crash at Turn 6, bringing out the red flags. His car was repaired in time for him to tackle the final 45 minutes of the afternoon session.

The morning session was led by Yamamoto ahead of TOM'S driver Ritomo Miyata and Dandelion Racing substitute Hiroki Otsu, who were both among a handful of drivers who didn't set better laps in the afternoon.

Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Otsu is replacing rookie Kakunoshin Ota, who suffered a heavy crash last Friday during SUPER GT testing at Suzuka but like Yamashita was present for the test to observe from the sidelines. 

Of the other rookies, TGM's Cem Bolukbasi was 20th-fastest, while B-Max man Raoul Hyman propped up the timesheets in 22nd behind the second TOM'S car of Giuliano Alesi.

Super Formula testing continues on Tuesday with another pair of two-hour sessions planned.

Suzuka testing times:

Pos. No. Driver Team/Engine Morning Afternoon
1 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1'37.424 1'35.955
2 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto Nakajima/Honda 1'37.030 1'36.027
3 65 Japan Ren Sato Nakajima/Honda 1'37.593 1'36.083
4 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi KCMG/Toyota 1'37.462 1'36.266
5 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1'37.507 1'36.462
6 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino Dandelion/Honda 1'37.485 1'36.636
7 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1'37.535 1'36.640
8 53 Japan Toshiki Oyu TGM/Honda 1'37.932 1'36.699
9 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson Mugen/Honda 1'37.923 1'36.770
10 3 Japan Ukyo Sasahara Kondo/Toyota 1'39.830 1'36.789
11 4 Japan Kazuto Kotaka Kondo/Toyota 1'38.770 1'36.824
12 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul/Toyota 1'38.290 1'36.974
13 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond/Honda 1'37.939 1'37.092
14 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata TOM'S/Toyota 1'37.116 1'37.273
15 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu Dandelion/Honda 1'37.217 1'38.392
16 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 1'37.576 1'37.363
17 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 1'37.379 1'38.653
18 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima Rookie/Toyota 1'38.223 1'37.555
19 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi Inging/Toyota 1'37.912 1'38.743
20 55 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi TGM/Honda 1'38.416 1'37.972
21 36 France Giuliano Alesi TOM'S/Toyota 1'39.504 1'38.030
22 51 United Kingdom Raoul Hyman B-Max/Honda 1'39.083 1'38.214
