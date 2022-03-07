Tickets Subscribe
Super Formula Testing report

Tsuboi leads Nojiri on first day of Super Formula testing

Inging Toyota driver Sho Tsuboi set the pace during the opening day of Super Formula pre-season testing at Suzuka on Monday.

Tsuboi leads Nojiri on first day of Super Formula testing
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Tsuboi, who stays at Inging for a fourth season this year after a disastrous 2021 campaign, posted his best lap of the day of 1m35.470s during the two-hour morning session, beating reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri by 0.060s.

That benchmark was some way underneath both of the pole times set during last year's two Suzuka rounds, and more than half a second faster than the equivalent time in last December's post-season test at the Japanese Grand Prix venue.

Ideal track conditions after two days of SUPER GT testing and the Suzuka Fan Thanks Day event, plus a strong tailwind on a cool, overcast day may explain the major improvement in laptimes.

Behind Mugen driver Nojiri, Hiroki Otsu was third-quickest for his new team Dandelion Racing, a little under two tenths off the pace set by Tsuboi.

Sacha Fenestraz was fourth-fastest aboard his new-look Kondo Racing machine, followed by Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) and Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion), making it three cars inside the top six each for Toyota and Honda.

Just two of the 21 drivers present improved on their morning times in the afternoon session, which was paced by three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) on a 1m36.090s, narrowly ahead of Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S).

 

Besides Yamamoto, who moved up one position overall to 10th, the only other improver was Miyata, who remained in 13th overall ahead of new full-time TOM'S teammate Giuliano Alesi in 14th.

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship driver Ryo Hirakawa was a low-key 16th-fastest in the second Impul machine, ending his day with an off at the final chicane shortly before the end of the afternoon session.

Hirakawa's WEC squadmate Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) also hit trouble as he spun exiting the hairpin in the afternoon, bringing out the day's second red flag and causing the session to be extended by 10 minutes.

Team Goh rookie Atsushi Miyake caused the first stoppage with an off-track excursion at Dunlop corner, leading to a five-minute delay to the morning session.

Testing continues with two more sessions on Tuesday, with Super Formula Lights also taking to the track for the first time this year.

Suzuka testing times:

Pos. Driver Team/Engine Morning Afternoon
1 Japan Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1'35.470 1'36.121
2 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1'35.530 1'36.579
3 Japan Hiroki Otsu Dandelion/Honda 1'35.653 1'36.316
4 France Sacha Fenestraz Kondo/Toyota 1'35.707 1'36.767
5 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul/Toyota 1'35.819 1'37.832
6 Japan Tadasuke Makino Dandelion/Honda 1'35.868 1'38.268
7 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo/Toyota 1'35.878 1'36.558
8

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

 KCMG/Toyota 1'35.963 1'38.458
9

Japan Toshiki Oyu

 Nakajima/Honda 1'35.969 1'36.239
10

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

 Nakajima/Honda 1'36.158 1'36.090
11

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 Drago Corse/Honda 1'36.154 1'36.790
12 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 1'36.167 1'37.094
13 Japan Ritomo Miyata TOM'S Toyota 1'36.219 1'36.167
14

France Giuliano Alesi

 TOM'S Toyota 1'36.253 1'36.511
15

Japan Kazuya Oshima

 Rookie/Toyota 1'36.279 1'38.094
16

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

 Impul/Toyota 1'36.327 1'38.165
17

Japan Ren Sato

 Goh/Honda 1'36.442 1'36.662
18

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

 Mugen/Honda 1'36.664 1'37.121
19

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 Inging/Toyota 1'36.759 1'37.351
20 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 1'36.854 1'36.986
21

Japan Atsushi Miyake

 Goh/Honda 1'37.335 1'37.677
