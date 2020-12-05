Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole

shares
comments
Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole
By:

Naoki Yamamoto scored his first pole position of the Super Formula season for the opening leg of this weekend's Suzuka double header, as points leader Ryo Hirakawa was again consigned to the back of the grid.

Fresh off winning the SUPER GT title last weekend at Fuji Speedway, Dandelion Honda driver Yamamoto boosted his prospects of a third Super Formula crown as he topped all three qualifying segments, lowering the lap record every step of the way.

Hirakawa's Friday practice benchmark of 1m35.648s - which beat the three-year old track record - was already beaten in Q1 as Yamamoto led the way on a 1m35.153s.

But there was more drama for Hirakawa, defeated in last weekend's dramatic SUPER GT finale, as his Impul Toyota machine developed a reported transmission problem, preventing the championship leader from setting a lap and leaving him 20th and last on the grid.

Read Also:

In Q2, Yamamoto lowered the benchmark marginally to a 1m35.055s, before finding another half a second in the eight-car Q3 pole shootout to end up on a 1m34.533s - which would have been good enough to qualify for last year's Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Autopolis winner Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) ran Yamamoto close, briefly taking provisional pole with a 1m34.648s before his rival responded, falling short by 0.115s.

Nirei Fukuzumi made it two Dandelion cars in the top three of the grid ahead of the best of the Toyota-powered runners, the TOM'S car of Kazuki Nakajima.

Yamamoto's title-winning SUPER GT teammate Tadasuke Makino was fifth-fastest for Nakajima Racing, followed by the KCMG machine of Kamui Kobayashi, the second Nakajima entry of Toshiki Oyu and Ukyo Sasahara in the Red Bull-liveried Mugen car.

Missing out on a spot in Q3 by just 0.007s was Kobayashi's teammate Yuji Kunimoto, while Yuhi Sekiguchi completed the top 10 for Impul.

Reigning champion Nick Cassidy (TOM'S) was also knocked out in Q2 and will line up only 11th, ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita (B-Max Racing) and Okayama winner Sho Tsuboi (Inging).

Kondo Racing lost both of its drivers in Q1, with Sacha Fenestraz set to launch from 15th on the grid, ahead of teammate Sacha Fenestraz.

Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse) was the ninth-fastest in her Q1 group, only ahead of the stranded Hirakawa, and will make her first Suzuka start from 18th.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'34.533
2 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'34.648 0.115
3 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'34.809 0.276
4 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'34.917 0.384
5 64 Japan Tadasuke Makino
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'34.935 0.402
6 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
carrozzeria Team KCMG 1'35.082 0.549
7 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'35.099 0.566
8 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 1'35.764 1.231
View full results
Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Previous article

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams

Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61
Vintage Vintage / News

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

Quartararo: MotoGP title pressure on factory riders, not me
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: MotoGP title pressure on factory riders, not me

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice

Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Latest F1 technical developments from the teams

4h
2
Formula 1

Russell says fastest practice laptimes "deceiving"

6h
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
Formula 1

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape

14h
5
Vintage

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Yamamoto smashes record for pole

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak
SGT

Hirakawa using Super Formula to forget Super GT heartbreak

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Nojiri in practice

Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka
SF

Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max
SF

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka II Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Dec 3, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka II Race

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Dec 3, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Suzuka Race

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights 01:53
Super Formula
Nov 15, 2020

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Nov 12, 2020

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights 01:49
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.