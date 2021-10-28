Super Formula plans to start broadcasting team radio in 2022

The creation of a new digital platform for smartphones was one of the main revelations of the Japanese single-seater series' 'Next 50' press conference earlier this week, along with a move towards the use of sustainable fuels and renewed efforts to expand the appeal of the championship.

As part of this platform, further details of which will be revealed in January, team radio, on-board video and vehicle data will be made available to viewers, at least initially, free of charge.

Although the practice of broadcasting team radio has been commonplace in Formula 1, the FIA World Endurance Championship and many other series for years, it would be an entirely new concept for Super Formula, which is preparing to mark the 50th season since the creation of All-Japan Formula 2000 in 1973 next year.

Responding to a question from a journalist present at the press conference, held in Tokyo on Monday, JRP boss Yoshihisa Ueno dismissed concerns that teams would be negatively impacted by the broadcast of their radio messages.

"We think it's fair in terms of race management because all teams' communications will be disclosed on the same terms," said Ueno.

The two drivers present for the press conference, Toyota's Kamui Kobayashi and Honda's Naoki Yamamoto, also both expressed their support for the move.

"If all the radio broadcasts are made available the public, the teams will of course hold meetings beforehand to work out what they will say, so I'm sure they'll be able to work out a strategy to manipulate [their opponents] rather than just say what they think," said Kobayashi.

"I think that's what motorsport is about, and that's what F1 has been doing for a long time."

Yamamoto added: "It's part of the fun, isn't it? I think what Kamui says is true, and there will also be times where a driver says, 'We are actually doing what we said we would.'

"It's going to be complicated, but I think it's going to make people more invested in the races."