Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

In a brief statement issued on Monday morning, the Servus Japan organisation that ran the two Team Goh cars last season revealed its new team identity and logo, confirming it will field two Honda-powered cars.

Kazuhiro Ikeda remains as team principal for the reborn team, which has yet to announce its drivers or car numbers.

The 'TGM' element of the new name appears to stand for 'Team Goh Motorsport' in a nod to the team's former identity.

Team Goh was launched as an independent team last year after Servus split with its previous partner Team Mugen, fielding a car in Red Bull colours for Ren Sato and a second entry for Atsushi Miyake.

Both drivers scored a single podium finish each, with Sato beating Miyake to Rookie of the Year honours.

However, shortly after the season finale at Suzuka, Goh revealed it had lost its Red Bull deal, plunging the future of the team into doubt.

While the team was notably absent from Honda's 2023 motorsport programme announcement in December, efforts were being made behind the scenes to raise funding to allow the team to continue with funded drivers.

Motorsport.com reported earlier this month that Toshiki Oyu was closing on a deal to be part of a new Servus-run team, having parted ways with Nakajima Racing after three seasons.

Cem Bolukbasi, who drove for Servus in the post-season rookie test at Suzuka in December, appears likely to partner Oyu.

Confirmation of TGM's accession to the Super Formula grid means that 22 cars are set to participate this season, the largest field since the 2007 season.

2023 Super Formula grid so far:

Engine Team Drivers Toyota Inging Sho Tsuboi Sena Sakaguchi Rookie Racing Kazuya Oshima KCMG Yuji Kunimoto Kamui Kobayashi TOM’S Ritomo Miyata Giuliano Alesi Impul Yuhi Sekiguchi Ryo Hirakawa Kondo Racing Kenta Yamashita Kazuto Kotaka Honda Dandelion Racing Tadasuke Makino Kakunoshin Ota Team Mugen Tomoki Nojiri Liam Lawson Nakajima Racing Naoki Yamamoto Ren Sato Drago Corse Nirei Fukuzumi B-Max Racing Nobuharu Matsushita Raoul Hyman TGM Grand Prix TBA TBA