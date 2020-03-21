Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Ticktum "still sour" about how Red Bull tenure ended

shares
comments
Ticktum "still sour" about how Red Bull tenure ended
By:
Co-author: Marcus Simmons
Mar 21, 2020, 11:02 AM

Dan Ticktum says he is “still sour” about being dropped from the Red Bull driver development programme on the back of a poor start to his rookie Super Formula campaign in 2019.

Following a second-place finish in the 2018 European Formula 3 series and a second victory at the Macau Grand Prix during the same year, Ticktum was placed in Super Formula by Red Bull last year as the final step of his preparation for a Formula 1 drive.

However, the British driver struggled to adapt to the series’ new SF19 car and, after scoring just a single point in three races, he lost both his Mugen seat and his Red Bull backing.

Since then, Ticktum has returned to the F1 ladder by securing a Formula 2 seat with DAMS and a development driver role with Williams, but the 20-year-old admits the circumstances of how his Red Bull tenure ended still bother him.

“There’s all sorts of speculation and the team saying, ‘He needs to get used to Japan, he needs to get used to the tracks there’, but at the end of the day it’s a track and a race car, you know?” Ticktum told Motorsport.com. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s in Japan or on the moon.

“I didn’t feel like the team had a lot of confidence in me, let’s say that. But there we go. It is a bit strange for a team not to have confidence in a driver that Red Bull put in an F1 car. 

“But it’s all done - I’ve learned a lot from it. People are going to ask, ‘Am I still sour about being dropped?’ And yeah, of course I am, but I’m in a very good position now.” 

Red Bull had placed Ticktum at renowned Honda-powered squad Mugen, the same team which powered now-AlphaTauri F1 driver Pierre Gasly to second in the 2017 standings and Naoki Yamamoto to the ‘18 drivers’ title.

But Ticktum believes Mugen was caught out by Super Formula’s move to the new Dallara SF19 chassis last year, and was not as competitive as it had been in the past.

Ticktum’s teammate Tomoki Nojiri, however, did go on to finish fourth in the drivers’ standings last year, 12 points behind champion Nick Cassidy.

“The team had a very strong set-up with the previous-generation car, and the testing at Suzuka I did was not too bad,” recalls Ticktum.

“We were looking pretty good, and making good progress. And then when we got the new car [the SF19] it became apparent very quickly that to set it up in the right window was very, very difficult - the set-up window was very narrow, so I guess our team applied the similar sort of baseline to the new car and it just didn’t work at all to start off with.

“Obviously I was very grateful to have the opportunity to drive for Mugen - they’d won the championship previously - but I have to say I didn’t feel they reacted enough in the testing and make big enough changes.”

For more on Ticktum's rehabilitation after being dropped by Red Bull, check out our sister site Autosport's feature by clicking here (subscribers only).

Dan Ticktum, Team Mugen

Dan Ticktum, Team Mugen

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Related video

Next article
Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus

Previous article

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Teams Mugen
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

16 May - 17 May

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

3
Le Mans

LMDh a "cool opportunity" for Mazda Le Mans return

4
Gaming

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

5
Formula 1

Verstappen glad Zandvoort kept old-school feel

2h

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Ticktum "still sour" about how Red Bull tenure ended
SF

Ticktum "still sour" about how Red Bull tenure ended

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus
SF

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020
SF

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener
SF

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
SF

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.