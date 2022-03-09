Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends
Super Formula / Suzuka March Testing News

Tsuboi feels "back to usual self" after pacing Suzuka test

Sho Tsuboi says he feels “back to his usual self” after topping both days of this week’s opening Super Formula pre-season test at Suzuka.

Tsuboi feels "back to usual self" after pacing Suzuka test
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Inging driver Tsuboi endured a dreadful 2021 season in which he managed just two points finishes and a best finish of seventh on his way to 15th in the standings, despite having placed third overall with two victories the year prior.

But he started his 2022 campaign in the best possible way as he set the pace at Suzuka on both Monday and Tuesday, beating reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri to the fastest time of the week by 0.060 seconds on the opening day.

Read Also:

While cautious not to read too much into his performance at Suzuka, Tsuboi struck an upbeat note speaking to Motorsport.com, saying the test vindicated the work he and his Inging team had performed during the winter.

“During the off-season I discussed everything with the team, we decided to go back to basics and changed the system inside the team and the set-up, and I think this has led to this result,” said Tsuboi. 

“It’s a test and everyone is still finding out what works and what doesn’t, so we can’t say this is the real competitive order, but it’s positive I can show this kind of performance, and as a driver it’s always nice to be first, so I can be confident.”

 

Tsuboi added that winning last year’s SUPER GT title alongside TOM’S teammate Yuhi Sekiguchi has helped him to restore some of the confidence that ebbed away over the course of his difficult Super Formula campaign last year.

“Because I was able to win the championship in SUPER GT, I was able to remind myself I’m not such a lousy driver,” he said. “And even at this test I was able to get the top time, so in a sense I regained some confidence, and I think I went back to being my usual self.”

Inging engineering reshuffle boosts Tsuboi

Tsuboi explained that one of the changes within Inging has been to move Kotaro Tanaka, who had served as race engineer to Tsuboi’s teammate Sena Sakaguchi last year, into a more general role overseeing both of the team’s cars.

Sakaguchi is now being engineered by ex-Bandoh GT500 man Hiroyuki Hayashi, while Tsuboi continues with Yoshinari Suganuma for another season.

“This way, the amount of information has increased by a huge amount, and it’s becoming easier to do things,” said Tsuboi. “The personnel have not changed that much, but I think everybody’s role has become clearer now. 

“Until last year there was just one track engineer per driver, but now it feels like we’ve added a chief engineer to that.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends
Previous article

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Which car holds the edge in SUPER GT testing so far?
Super GT

Which car holds the edge in SUPER GT testing so far?

Opinion: Why shorter SUPER GT ‘enduros’ could be better
Super GT

Opinion: Why shorter SUPER GT ‘enduros’ could be better

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Latest news

Tsuboi feels "back to usual self" after pacing Suzuka test
Super Formula Super Formula

Tsuboi feels "back to usual self" after pacing Suzuka test

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends
Super Formula Super Formula

Tsuboi stays on top as Super Formula's Suzuka test ends

Gallery: Every 2022 Super Formula car livery
Super Formula Super Formula

Gallery: Every 2022 Super Formula car livery

Yokohama introduces new tyre to address puncture concerns
Super Formula Super Formula

Yokohama introduces new tyre to address puncture concerns

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.