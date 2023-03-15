Subscribe
Previous / Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault
Super Taikyu News

Toyota withdraws liquid hydrogen Corolla after testing fire

Toyota has announced it has withdrawn its liquid hydrogen-powered Corolla from this week's opening round of the Super Taikyu season at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Toyota withdraws liquid hydrogen Corolla after testing fire
Listen to this article

The Japanese manufacturer had been preparing to run the Rookie Racing-entered #32 GR Corolla H2 Concept with liquid hydrogen propulsion for the first time, after two seasons using gaseous hydrogen.

It made its first public appearance in its new guise in last month's official Super Taikyu test at Fuji Speedway.

But just days away from the car's planned race debut at Suzuka, Toyota revealed the car had been damaged by a fire in the engine bay during a subsequent private test and could not be repaired in time for the season opener.

As such, the #32 machine will be replaced by a GR Yaris running on conventional gasoline.

Toyota's statement explained that the fire occurred due to a leaking pipe, stressing that the switch from gaseous hydrogen to liquid hydrogen did not directly cause the incident.

It stated that a pipe connection had worked loose due to a vibration, and that the leaking hydrogen was ignited by the heat of the engine. The leak was detected by failsafe sensor, causing the supply of hydrogen to be cut and preventing the fire from spreading beyond the engine bay.

The pipe design will be reviewed with the presumed aim of taking part in the second round of the season, the Fuji 24 Hours, in late May.

Toyota began testing the Corolla with liquid hydrogen last October. The switch from gaseous hydrogen has the twin benefits of being much easier to store - no longer requiring the enormous refuelling stations seen in previous years - and increasing the car's cruising range.

The move has its logistical challenges however, as the fuel itself must be stored at a temperature of -253 degrees Celsius.

 

shares
comments

Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
New Lexus LC500h off to better-than-expected start in testing

New Lexus LC500h off to better-than-expected start in testing

Super GT
Okayama Testing

New Lexus LC500h off to better-than-expected start in testing New Lexus LC500h off to better-than-expected start in testing

Nojiri doubts former consistency possible with new Super Formula car

Nojiri doubts former consistency possible with new Super Formula car

Super Formula
Suzuka pre-season test

Nojiri doubts former consistency possible with new Super Formula car Nojiri doubts former consistency possible with new Super Formula car

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

Indy IndyCar

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

WEC WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500 Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.