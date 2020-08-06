Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021

shares
comments
Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 9:45 AM

Japan’s SUPER GT has announced the calendar for the 2021 season, with both overseas races in Thailand and Malaysia making a return.

2020 was supposed to mark the first year in which SUPER GT was going to visit two countries apart from Japan, with the annual Buriram race joined by a night fixture at the Sepang International Circuit.

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced GTA to drop both the international rounds as well as some of the domestic races, with the final calendar featuring eight rounds across three circuits.

But such a schedule was always going to be one-off and SUPER GT has now revealed that it will return to a more conventional calendar in 2021.

The season would start at the Okayama circuit on April 10-11, with the second round at Fuji Speedway following a month later on May 3-4 - in the middle of Japan’s Golden Week holiday period.

The annual Suzuka round - reduced to a 300km race in recent years after the 1000km fixture was replaced by a 10-hour IGTC race - will take place on May 29-30.

The two overseas races in Thailand and Malaysia will take place between June and August, although the exact date for either event is yet to be revealed.

SUPER GT will not host any event in Japan during that period to avoid a direct clash with the Tokyo Olympic Games, which have been rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The championship will return to Japan in September at Sugo, followed by a visit to Autopolis on October 23-24.

As has been the case for the last few years, Motegi will host the title-deciding round on November 6-7.

The 2021 SUPER GT calendar was revealed hours after fellow Japanese series Super Formula unveiled its own schedule for next season.

2021 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue Prefecture/Country
Round 1  April 10-11 Okayama International Circuit Okayama Prefecture
Round 2  May 3-4 Fuji Speedway Shizuoka Prefecture
Round 3  May 29-30 Suzuka Circuit　 Mie Prefecture
Round 4 TBA Chang International Circuit Thailand
Round 5 TBA Sepang International Circuit Malaysia
Round 6 September 11-12 Sportsland SUGO Miyagi Prefecture
Round 7 October 23-24 Autopolis Oita Prefecture
Round 8 November 6-7 Twin Ring Motegi Tochigi Prefecture
Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

Previous article

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

1995 national event schedule
NHRA NHRA / News

1995 national event schedule

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
30m

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?

Latest news

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news
53m

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team
SGT Super GT / Interview

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

Super GT bans GT300 no-tyre change pitstops
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT bans GT300 no-tyre change pitstops

Super GT returns to conventional schedule for Round 2
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT returns to conventional schedule for Round 2

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

1h
3
NHRA

1995 national event schedule

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
Formula 1

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

2h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021
SGT

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team
SGT

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

Super GT bans GT300 no-tyre change pitstops
SGT

Super GT bans GT300 no-tyre change pitstops

Super GT returns to conventional schedule for Round 2
SGT

Super GT returns to conventional schedule for Round 2

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto
SGT

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.