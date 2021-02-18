Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

This year's grid will feature 15 cars in the top GT500 class, while the GT300 category will be made up of 29 cars, a reduction of one compared to last year.

The make-up of the GT500 grid for the 2021 campaign was already known, with manufacturers Toyota, Honda and Nissan having all announced their plans last month.

Toyota is once again fielding six GR Supras, making it the best represented marque in the senior class, while Honda enters five NSX-GTs and Nissan sticks to running four GT-Rs.

Bridgestone supplies tyres for the majority of the class - nine cars - versus a pair of entries each for rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop.

The Mugen Honda does not have a tyre maker named on the entry list, but ran with Dunlop rubber at a private test at Okayama at the start of this month.

GT500 class entry list:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan (GT-R) NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Mitsunori Takaboshi Daiki Sasaki Team Impul Bridgestone 12 Nobuharu Matsushita Kazuki Hiramine NDDP/B-Max Racing Michelin 3 Kohei Hirate Katsumasa Chiyo Toyota (GR Supra) TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Yuhi Sekiguchi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ryo Hirakawa Sacha Fenestraz Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Ritomo Miyata SARD Bridgestone 39 Heikki Kovalainen Yuichi Nakayama Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Honda (NSX-GT) Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 1 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Bertrand Baguette

More teams confirmed in GT300

In the GT300 ranks, a few additional entries have been confirmed by the publication of the entry list on top of those that had already been announced.

Among those, Team Mach (Toyota 86 MC), Team Studie (BMW M6 GT3), Team Hitotsuyama (Audi R8 LMS), R'Qs Motor Sports (Mercedes-AMG GT3) and the two-car JLOC Lamborghini Huracan squad will all be present on the grid this year.

GT300 Start Action Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Subaru is also listed with its still yet-to-be officially unveiled 2021-spec BRZ, with Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi both returning as drivers.

Ex-Formula 2 racer Giuliano Alesi is notably missing from the entry list, but is expected to have at least some involvement in the Team Thailand Lexus programme.

Michelin drops out of GT300

The entry list appears to confirm that Michelin will not be involved in the GT300 class this year, with Bridgestone, Yokohama and Dunlop set for a three-way tyre war. Yokohama will supply the bulk of the class with 19 cars, versus five apiece for Bridgestone and Dunlop.

Michelin supplied two cars in GT300 last year, the LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3 and the D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

LM Corsa has switched to Dunlop for 2021 as it trades its Lexus for a Toyota GR Supra GT300, while D'station is not returning to SUPER GT following the dissolution of its partnership with Pacific Racing, which earlier on Thursday confirmed its 2021 plans.

As well as D'station, the Hong Kong-based X Works Audi team is also absent from the 2021 entry list, of last year's GT300 teams.

Team Mach and JLOC are the only teams still to announce their drivers for the season.

The entry list also confirms that just two of the so-called 'Mother chassis' cars, which are based around a standard Dome chassis, are present: the Team Mach Toyota and the previously-confirmed Lotus Evora run jointly by Inging Motorsport and Cars Tokai Dream28.

However, the number of JAF GT300 cars has increased to six, with the remainder of the field (21 cars) being made up by FIA GT3 machinery.

A total of 12 brands will be represented in GT300 this year: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Lotus, Lexus, Ferrari and Lamborghini.