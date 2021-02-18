Top events
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

shares
comments
Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
By:

A entry list comprising a total of 44 cars has been revealed for the 2021 SUPER GT season.

This year's grid will feature 15 cars in the top GT500 class, while the GT300 category will be made up of 29 cars, a reduction of one compared to last year.

The make-up of the GT500 grid for the 2021 campaign was already known, with manufacturers Toyota, Honda and Nissan having all announced their plans last month.

Toyota is once again fielding six GR Supras, making it the best represented marque in the senior class, while Honda enters five NSX-GTs and Nissan sticks to running four GT-Rs.

Bridgestone supplies tyres for the majority of the class - nine cars - versus a pair of entries each for rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop.

The Mugen Honda does not have a tyre maker named on the entry list, but ran with Dunlop rubber at a private test at Okayama at the start of this month.

GT500 class entry list:

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

(GT-R)

 

 

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Team Impul

Bridgestone

12

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP/B-Max Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Toyota

(GR Supra)

 

 

 

 

 

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

37

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

France Sacha Fenestraz

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Honda

(NSX-GT)

 

 

 

 

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

1

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

ARTA

Bridgestone

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Team Mugen

Dunlop

16

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

More teams confirmed in GT300

In the GT300 ranks, a few additional entries have been confirmed by the publication of the entry list on top of those that had already been announced.

Among those, Team Mach (Toyota 86 MC), Team Studie (BMW M6 GT3), Team Hitotsuyama (Audi R8 LMS), R'Qs Motor Sports (Mercedes-AMG GT3) and the two-car JLOC Lamborghini Huracan squad will all be present on the grid this year.

GT300 Start Action

GT300 Start Action

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Subaru is also listed with its still yet-to-be officially unveiled 2021-spec BRZ, with Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi both returning as drivers.

Ex-Formula 2 racer Giuliano Alesi is notably missing from the entry list, but is expected to have at least some involvement in the Team Thailand Lexus programme.

Michelin drops out of GT300

The entry list appears to confirm that Michelin will not be involved in the GT300 class this year, with Bridgestone, Yokohama and Dunlop set for a three-way tyre war. Yokohama will supply the bulk of the class with 19 cars, versus five apiece for Bridgestone and Dunlop.

Michelin supplied two cars in GT300 last year, the LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3 and the D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

LM Corsa has switched to Dunlop for 2021 as it trades its Lexus for a Toyota GR Supra GT300, while D'station is not returning to SUPER GT following the dissolution of its partnership with Pacific Racing, which earlier on Thursday confirmed its 2021 plans.

As well as D'station, the Hong Kong-based X Works Audi team is also absent from the 2021 entry list, of last year's GT300 teams.

Team Mach and JLOC are the only teams still to announce their drivers for the season.

The entry list also confirms that just two of the so-called 'Mother chassis' cars, which are based around a standard Dome chassis, are present: the Team Mach Toyota and the previously-confirmed Lotus Evora run jointly by Inging Motorsport and Cars Tokai Dream28.

However, the number of JAF GT300 cars has increased to six, with the remainder of the field (21 cars) being made up by FIA GT3 machinery.

A total of 12 brands will be represented in GT300 this year: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Lotus, Lexus, Ferrari and Lamborghini. 

GT300 class entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging & Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Katoh

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi
4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

TBA
6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama

Japan Satoshi Motoyama

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 Team Studie BMW M6 GT3 Yokohama

Japan Seiji Ara

Japan Tomohide Yamaguchi
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takeshi Kimura

Japan Kei Cozzolino
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Kazuki Hoshino

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Hironobu Yasuda
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Teppei Natori

Japan Takashi Kobayashi
21 Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS Yokohama

Japan Shintaro Kawabata

Japan Takuro Shinahara
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Team Tsuchiya Porsche 911 GT3 R Yokohama

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Kimiya Sato
30 apr Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport Yokohama

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport Bridgestone

Japan Yuhki Nakayama

Japan Koki Saga
34 Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryo Michigami

Japan Shogo Mitsuyama
35 Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

United Kingdom Sean Walkinshaw

Thailand N. Hortongkum
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Iida

Japan Yuki Tanaka
50 Arnage Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Masaki Kano

Japan Masataka Yanagida
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Shinichi Takagi

Japan Ren Sato
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil Joao Paulo de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ (2021) Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Togo Suganami
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

TBA
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

TBA
96 K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa) Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Sena Sakaguchi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 RUNUP (Tomei Sports) Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka
Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

Previous article

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

Jamie Klein
Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Ferrari brand returns to Super GT with Pacific Racing

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Sugo escapes damage as earthquake hits northern Japan

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

