Previous / The big questions ahead of the 2021 Super GT season
Super GT / Motorsport.com news

Super GT returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season

International live coverage of Japan's SUPER GT series returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season, which begins this weekend in Okayama.

Featuring the fastest GT cars in the world, action-packed multi-class racing with massive grids, a red-hot battle between Japan's top manufacturers and an intense tyre war, SUPER GT has earned a reputation for providing some of the most thrilling racing around.

For the 2021 season, Motorsport.tv is carrying exclusive live coverage of both qualifying and the race for all eight rounds with English commentary. Premium users will be able to enjoy the action as it unfolds, while full-length replays will be made available to all viewers after 48 hours.

Veteran commentator Tom Gaymor will be calling this weekend's opening round of the season at Okayama, joined by Motorsport.com's very own Japan-based SUPER GT reporter Jamie Klein.

The 2020 season was packed with drama, culminating in an unforgettable season finale at Fuji Speedway - where Team Kunimitsu Honda drivers Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino stole the title from under the noses of Ryo Hirakawa and the TOM'S Toyota team exiting the final corner of the final lap.

Hirakawa will be hungry for revenge in 2021, but he is without new regular teammate Sacha Fenestraz for the opening race at Okayama. Yamamoto likewise faces going into the new season without Makino by his side, creating yet more unknowns as SUPER GT heads back to a track that did not feature on last year's calendar for the first time in two years.

Nissan will also be looking to get back in the thick of the title fight as the marque seeks to end its longest-ever losing streak in the top GT500 category.

In the GT300 ranks, Nissan team Kondo Racing will be seeking to defend the title earned last year by Joao Paulo de Oliveira in Kiyoto Fujinami against some seriously tough opposition.

Three teams running the Toyota GR Supra GT300 that scored two wins in its debut season last year are expected to be in the thick of the action, while the works-backed Subaru team will be aiming to make a splash with its all-new second-generation BRZ after a strong run in 2020.

FIA GT3 cars from famous brands such as Mercedes, Audi, Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and BMW will also be in action in one of the most varied and diverse categories in the world.

More information on the season ahead can be found in our comprehensive season preview.

The big questions ahead of the 2021 Super GT season

The big questions ahead of the 2021 Super GT season
Series Super GT

