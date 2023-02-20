SUPER GT releases 42-car entry list for 2023 season

Listen to this article

A grid of 42 cars marks a reduction of one car compared to last season, although there was only one race, May's Fuji 450km, in which all 43 cars initially entered for the 2022 campaign actually took part.

As has been the case in recent years, Toyota has the most cars entered in the GT500 class with six GR Supras split between five teams, while Honda fields five cars and Nissan four.

Bridgestone serves as tyre supplier for 10 of the 15 cars in the top category, up from last year's nine, with Michelin and Yokohama both supplying two cars each and Dunlop reduced to a single car.

The #1 plate is back in use this season after a year's absence, with Nissan squad Team Impul electing to run the number in place of its usual #12 after Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine's title triumph last year.

There are no surprises on the driver front, with all three manufacturers having already announced their line-ups for the coming season.

Sacha Fenestraz's departure means there are now just three non-Japanese drivers in GT500, Baguette joined by TOM'S Toyota driver Giuliano Alesi and long-time NISMO servant Ronnie Quintarelli.

SUPER GT 2023 GT500 entry list:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Giuliano Alesi Ukyo Sasahara Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino

In the GT300 class, 27 cars are entered, with a total of nine different marques currently confirmed: Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lamborghini.

However, there is one entry with no confirmed car, that of Pacific Racing, which has maintained its slot on the grid despite the end of its partnership with CarGuy Racing and has no confirmed drivers.

Pacific CarGuy was the only team running Ferrari machinery last year and the Italian marque appears unlikely to be represented in 2023.

Elsewhere, Team LeMans, JLOC and R'Qs Motor Sports are all confirmed for 2023 campaigns despite having not made official announcements.

Team LeMans will continue to field its Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II for Roberto Merhi and Yoshiaki Katayama, while two-car Lamborghini squad JLOC and Mercedes outfit R'Qs likewise maintain unchanged line-ups from 2022.

Other teams to have firmed up their plans in recent days include Inging, Shade Racing (both Toyota GR86 GT) and Max Racing (Toyota GR Supra GT).

GT300 stalwart Hiroki Katoh has stepped down as a full-time driver at Inging in favour of Toyota-backed youngster Hibiki Taira. Katoh will however serve as third driver and team principal for the coming campaign.

As things stand, there is just one 'Mother Chassis' car left on the grid in the form of the Team Mach Toyota 86 MC following Arnage Racing's switch to a Lexus RC F GT3 for the new season.

Yokohama remains the dominant tyre supplier in GT300, adding Yogibo Racing to its 16-strong roster. Dunlop continues with six cars, Bridgestone has reduced its commitment to four cars and Michelin again supplies just one car in the form of the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3.

SUPER GT 2023 GT300 entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Bruno Spengler 9 Pacific Racing TBA Yokohama TBA 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama TBA 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka